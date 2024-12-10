Today's fortune: Dec. 10, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: west1936: Avoid tasks that require physical effort.1948: Stay indoors and refrain from going out.1960: Avoid crowded places.1972: Avoid exaggeration and boastfulness.1984: Do not schedule unnecessary meetings.1996: Take some time for yourself.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: conflictingLucky direction: east1937: No children, no worries.1949: Keep important items in a safe place.1961: Recognize subtle but important differences.1973: Choose your words carefully.1985: Avoid direct confrontations.1997: Life is a competition; survival is key.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1938: Forget your age and live freely today.1950: It’s okay to boast about your children or home.1962: Finish what you start.1974: Focus on growth rather than stagnation.1986: Be proactive and bold.1998: An exhilarating day awaits.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1939: Smile, and fortune will follow.1951: You may hear news or updates that you've been waiting for.1963: Implement your plans and ideas.1975: You might play a key role in communication between parties.1987: Align with the expectations of those above you.1999: A day of great fortune and progress.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: east1940: Both are about the same.1952: Embrace tolerance and understanding.1964: All your loved ones matter, without exception.1976: Survival is the key to winning.1988: Other people‘s possessions might seem better.2000: Remember, you are special because you are yourself.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: south1941: Find a hobby or pastime to engage in.1953: Speak and act with dignity.1965: Keep your thoughts private.1977: Focus on giving rather than receiving.1989: Don’t hesitate to offer small acts of help.2001: Avoid being overly attached to friends.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: east1942: Aches and pains are natural with age.1954: Live simply, focusing on letting go rather than accumulating things.1966: Mind your own business and focus on yourself.1978: Accepting small losses may lead to better outcomes.1990: Approach life with a mindset of learning.2002: Opportunities to give or receive help may arise.Wealth: excellentHealth: robustLove: unifyingLucky direction: south1943: Embrace the wisdom of age and align with destiny.1955: Your efforts might align with divine support.1967: “The more, the merrier” applies to both people and resources.1979: Progress comes through collaboration.1991: Teamwork is key to success.2003: Relationships may flourish.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1944: A day to reminisce about the past.1956: Stay positive; live optimistically.1968: Both beginnings and outcomes are likely to be favorable.1980: Mutual interests might align with others.1992: Hard work pays off.2004: Be active and forward-thinking.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1945: You may hear pleasant news.1957: Financial opportunities might arise.1969: Expect to encounter valuable information.1981: You may have a beneficial meeting.1993: A day filled with hope and motivation.2005: Approach life with a spirit of challenge and adventure.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: west1946: Live quietly and focus on self-care.1958: Let go of thinking that only you can do certain things.1970: Know when to step back and exit gracefully.1982: Avoid obsession and cleanly let go.1994: Respect boundaries and avoid crossing the line.2006: If you can’t avoid it, learn to enjoy it.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: colorfulLucky direction: east1935: Hold your tongue and speak less.1947: A routine and predictable day.1959: Don’t expect or hope for too much.1971: Put things in writing instead of just verbalizing them.1983: Sweet things harm your teeth.1995: What you see isn’t always the whole story.2007: Skills matter more than appearance.