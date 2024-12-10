Today's fortune: Dec. 10, 2024
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 (Nov. 10 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: west
1936: Avoid tasks that require physical effort.
1948: Stay indoors and refrain from going out.
1960: Avoid crowded places.
1972: Avoid exaggeration and boastfulness.
1984: Do not schedule unnecessary meetings.
1996: Take some time for yourself.
Ox
Wealth: spending
Health: average
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: east
1937: No children, no worries.
1949: Keep important items in a safe place.
1961: Recognize subtle but important differences.
1973: Choose your words carefully.
1985: Avoid direct confrontations.
1997: Life is a competition; survival is key.
Tiger
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1938: Forget your age and live freely today.
1950: It’s okay to boast about your children or home.
1962: Finish what you start.
1974: Focus on growth rather than stagnation.
1986: Be proactive and bold.
1998: An exhilarating day awaits.
Rabbit
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
1939: Smile, and fortune will follow.
1951: You may hear news or updates that you've been waiting for.
1963: Implement your plans and ideas.
1975: You might play a key role in communication between parties.
1987: Align with the expectations of those above you.
1999: A day of great fortune and progress.
Dragon
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: east
1940: Both are about the same.
1952: Embrace tolerance and understanding.
1964: All your loved ones matter, without exception.
1976: Survival is the key to winning.
1988: Other people‘s possessions might seem better.
2000: Remember, you are special because you are yourself.
Snake
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1941: Find a hobby or pastime to engage in.
1953: Speak and act with dignity.
1965: Keep your thoughts private.
1977: Focus on giving rather than receiving.
1989: Don’t hesitate to offer small acts of help.
2001: Avoid being overly attached to friends.
Horse
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: giving
Lucky direction: east
1942: Aches and pains are natural with age.
1954: Live simply, focusing on letting go rather than accumulating things.
1966: Mind your own business and focus on yourself.
1978: Accepting small losses may lead to better outcomes.
1990: Approach life with a mindset of learning.
2002: Opportunities to give or receive help may arise.
Sheep
Wealth: excellent
Health: robust
Love: unifying
Lucky direction: south
1943: Embrace the wisdom of age and align with destiny.
1955: Your efforts might align with divine support.
1967: “The more, the merrier” applies to both people and resources.
1979: Progress comes through collaboration.
1991: Teamwork is key to success.
2003: Relationships may flourish.
Monkey
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
1944: A day to reminisce about the past.
1956: Stay positive; live optimistically.
1968: Both beginnings and outcomes are likely to be favorable.
1980: Mutual interests might align with others.
1992: Hard work pays off.
2004: Be active and forward-thinking.
Rooster
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
1945: You may hear pleasant news.
1957: Financial opportunities might arise.
1969: Expect to encounter valuable information.
1981: You may have a beneficial meeting.
1993: A day filled with hope and motivation.
2005: Approach life with a spirit of challenge and adventure.
Dog
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: west
1946: Live quietly and focus on self-care.
1958: Let go of thinking that only you can do certain things.
1970: Know when to step back and exit gracefully.
1982: Avoid obsession and cleanly let go.
1994: Respect boundaries and avoid crossing the line.
2006: If you can’t avoid it, learn to enjoy it.
Pig
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: colorful
Lucky direction: east
1935: Hold your tongue and speak less.
1947: A routine and predictable day.
1959: Don’t expect or hope for too much.
1971: Put things in writing instead of just verbalizing them.
1983: Sweet things harm your teeth.
1995: What you see isn’t always the whole story.
2007: Skills matter more than appearance.
