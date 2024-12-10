Daegu FC to bring back Cesinha, Edgar for 2025 K League season

Daegu FC announced Tuesday they will bring back their Brazilian attacking duo of Cesinha and Edgar for the 2025 K League 1 season.Cesinha, 35, will be entering his 10th season with Daegu. He first joined them in 2016 when they were playing in the K League 2. Edgar, who turns 37 in January, has been with Daegu since 2018."We have a huge amount of trust in the experience, leadership and skill levels of both players," Daegu said in a statement. "They have always come through for the club in crucial situations, and we expect them to play key roles in 2025 as well."In 2024, Cesinha led Daegu with 14 goals and eight assists in 32 matches, including two of Daegu's three goals in the promotion-relegation playoff against Chungnam Asan FC. Facing relegation, Daegu held off Chungnam Asan 6-5 in the aggregate score to stay put in the K League 1 for 2025."I received better offers from other clubs, but I'd like to finish my career with Daegu," Cesinha said. "Daegu feels like home to me and I am really happy to have re-signed with the club."Edgar scored a goal in the second leg of the playoff, and finished the season with six goals in 32 contests."I am happy to continue my journey with Daegu," Edgar said. "This is my home now and I will try my best to stay here for a long time."Yonhap