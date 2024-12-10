Feyenoord fans show support for Hwang In-beom with Korean flag and song
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 14:03
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Feyenoord fans have shown their support for midfielder Hwang In-beom by waving a Korean flag, a rare sight in European leagues.
In a video shared on Monday on the X account of Joel Kim, who uploads Korean football content, Hwang encountered a group of Feyenoord fans after Saturday’s match against RKC Waalwijk and gave his jersey to a fan holding a Korean flag.
While Korean fans with their national flag are common at stadiums where Korean players compete, it was European fans at Feyenoord waving the flag to show support — a less common practice.
Countryman Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has received support from Korean fans waving the flag at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but there has been no evidence suggesting that English fans have done so before. The same goes for Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich.
Feyenoord fans also have a song dedicated to Hwang, which they chanted again on Saturday. According to Dutch platform FC Update, using Google Translate, the lyrics are: “Hwang In-beom is our Korean; No one can defeat him any more; And even Kim Jong-un; Cannot do anything about it; Hwang will make Feyenoord champion.”
Although the lyrics contain problematic stereotypes that sometimes appear in football chants about Korean players and make an explicit reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Hwang was still pleased to hear the song.
“I heard the fans again,” Hwang was quoted as saying by De Telegraaf, using Google Translate. “They are singing my song! The first time I didn’t know it was for me. Of course, I couldn’t understand the lyrics. But everyone in the team explained it to me, and then it made me really proud. It’s an honor to have my own song.”
Feyenoord fans' support follows Hwang’s impactful performance at the club, where he has established himself as a key midfielder.
Since joining the squad in September, the Korean midfielder has been a regular starter, with two goals and two assists in 16 appearances so far.
Hwang played the full 90 minutes in all five Champions League fixtures for Feyenoord, showcasing a strong performance during a 3-3 draw with Manchester City on Nov. 26. While he didn’t score or assist in that match, he continued his successful run against the Premier League champions, whom he scored his first Champions League goal against as a Red Star Belgrade player last season.
A versatile player who can play as an attacking or central midfielder, Hwang provides accurate passes and diligent movements, allowing him to execute offensive duties effectively for both Feyenoord and the Korean national team.
The veteran, with 68 caps, typically plays as a central midfielder for the national team and has been a key player under manager Hong Myung-bo. He featured in all six 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the third round and picked up two assists.
Hwang does not have national duty until March next year, but he will have plenty of action to look forward to in Europe, with Feyenoord facing Sparta Praha on Thursday.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)