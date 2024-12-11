 Yellen reaffirms strong Korea-U.S. alliance in talks with Korean finance chief
Yellen reaffirms strong Korea-U.S. alliance in talks with Korean finance chief

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 10:04
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok in a video conference with his U.S. counterpart, Janet Yellen, on Tuesday. [MINISTRY OF FINANCE]

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has reaffirmed the strong alliance between Korea and the United States during talks with her Korean counterpart, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Wednesday.
 
Yellen and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok held a video conference on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing unrest and evaluate economic and financial market conditions following President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law last week.
 

Yellen expressed her "appreciation" to Choi for the close communication between the two countries, reiterating the strength of the U.S.-Korea alliance that she said is rooted in shared democratic values, according to the ministry.
 
Yellen also expressed hope that the cooperation between the two nations would continue in the future.
 
In response, Choi emphasized that Korea's democratic processes remain intact and assured that public safety and order are being maintained.
 
He noted that all national systems, including political and economic operations, are functioning normally, leaving no room for confusion.
 
Choi also highlighted the stability of the country's economic framework and the robust functioning of its emergency response systems.
 
 
 

