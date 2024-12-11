Securities firms double profit in Q3

Securities companies in Korea saw their net profit more than double in the third quarter of the year from a year earlier due to a base effect, data showed Wednesday.The combined net profit of 61 domestic securities firms came to 1.81 trillion won ($1.26 billion) in the July-September period, up from a profit of 896 billion won a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.Net income from commission fees rose 1.3 percent on year to some 3.19 trillion won while combined income from investment and stock trading spiked more than 46 percent to 2.89 trillion won during the cited period.Yonhap