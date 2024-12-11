여행주의 국가 된 한국… 계엄령 공포가 관광산업 위협
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 08:01
‘Travel advisory: Korea’: Martial law scare threatens tourism with national warnings
여행주의 국가 된 한국… 계엄령 공포가 관광산업 위협
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024
Korean airline and tourism companies are suffering a sharp drop in shares Wednesday after countries like Britain and Israel issued travel warnings for the country, citing safety concerns deriving from the emergency martial law issued Tuesday night.
sharp drop: 급락
derive from: ~에서 비롯된
영국과 이스라엘 등 일부 국가가 한국에 대한 여행 경보를 발령하면서 국내 항공사와 관광 관련 기업의 주가가 수요일(12월 4일) 급락하고 있다. 이들 국가는 화요일 밤 발표된 비상 계엄령에서 비롯된 안전 문제를 이유로 여행 경보를 발령했다.
The sluggish market performances were driven by a potential downturn in travel sentiment that may throw a wet blanket on Korea's tourism industry, which was getting closer to fully recovering to pre-pandemic levels.
sluggish: 부진한
downturn: 하락
throw a wet blanket: 찬물을 끼얹다, 위축시키다
get closer to: ~에 가까워지다
관광산업이 팬데믹 이전 수준으로 회복에 가까워지던 상황에서 관광 심리 하락으로 관광산업을 위축시킬 가능성이 커지면서 시장은 부진한 흐름을 보였다.
Shares of Korean Air, the country’s flag carrier, slid 3.5 percent to close at 24,750 won ($17.5) Wednesday, while T'way Air plunged 4.6 percent to 2,705 won and Jin Air fell 3.4 percent to 10,830 won.
slide: 미끄러지다
plunge: 하락하다
한국의 국적기 대한항공의 주가는 수요일 3.5% 하락한 2만4750원에 마감했다. 또 티웨이항공은 4.6% 떨어진 2705원, 진에어는 3.4% 내린 1만830원을 기록했다.
Travel agencies were also hit hard. Hana Tour, the country’s largest travel agency, closed down 3.1 percent at 57,100 won, while Kosdaq-listed Mode Tour fell 1.8 percent to 10,210 won.
hit hard: 강타하다
여행사도 크게 타격을 입었다. 국내 최대 여행사인 하나투어의 주가는 3.1% 하락한 5만7100원, 코스닥 상장사인 모두투어는 1.8% 떨어진 1만210원으로 마감했다.
Smaller tour agency Yellow Balloon Tour edged down 1.5 percent to 4,780 won, while Very Good Tour plummeted 4.2 percent to close at 5,520 won.
edge down: (소폭) 하락하다
plummet: 급락하다
소규모 여행사인 노랑풍선의 주가는 1.5% 소폭 하락한 4780원에, 베리굿투어는 4.2% 급락해 5520원에 마감했다.
Immediate after the declaration, Britain’s Foreign Office issued a travel advisory warning British nationals who plan to travel to or are currently in Korea to “follow the advice of local authorities,” adding that it is "deeply concerned by the events."
travel advisory: 여행경보
계엄령 발표 직후 영국 외무부는 여행경보를 발령하고 한국으로 여행을 계획 중이거나 현재 한국에 체류 중인 자국민에게 “현지 당국의 지침을 따를 것”을 권고하고 “이번 사태에 깊은 우려를 표한다”고 덧붙였다.
The U.S. and Canadian governments also issued similar alerts urging their nationals to “exercise caution” as the “situation remains fluid” even after the law was lifted.
alert: 경고
fluid: 유동적인
미국과 캐나다 정부도 비슷한 경고를 발표했다. 이들도 자국민에게 “상황이 유동적이므로 주의할 것”을 당부하고 계엄령이 해제된 뒤에도 이러한 경고는 이어졌다.
The U.S. Embassy said it will halt visa application acceptance and maximize telework for U.S. nationals in Korea and limit in-person school attendance for the children of U.S. Embassy staff.
halt: 중단하다
acceptance: 접수
telework: 원격 근무
미국 대사관은 비자 신청 접수를 중단했다. 한국 내 국민에 대해 원격 근무를 최대화하고 대사관 직원 자녀의 대면 학교 출석을 제한할 것이라고 발표했다.
Israel even advised all Israelis planning to visit Korea to “consider the necessity of visiting the country.”
advise: 권고하다
necessity: 필요성
이스라엘은 심지어 한국 방문을 계획 중인 국민에게 “한국 방문 필요성을 신중히 검토할 것”을 권고하기까지 했다.
“The martial law declaration harms the country’s image and certainly influences foreign tourists to eliminate Korea from their travel wish list,” said tourism professor Kim Nam-jo from Hanyang University, adding that it raises the awareness of Korea “hindering” freedom, which must be the “most fundamental condition behind travel.”
harm: 훼손하다
eliminate: 제외하다
한양대학교 관광학부의 김남조 교수는 “계엄령 발표는 국가 이미지를 훼손하며 외국 관광객이 한국을 여행지 목록에서 제외하도록 영향을 미친다”고 말했다. 또 한국이 “여행의 가장 기본 조건인 자유를 방해한다는 인식을 심어준다”고 덧붙였다.
“Korea is a divided country with no peace treaty officially ending the Korean War, and the recent issuance of martial law will make foreigners shun the country.”
그는 “한국은 분단 국가로 평화 협정을 통해 전쟁을 공식적으로 종결하지 않았고, 최근 계엄령 발령은 외국인이 한국을 기피하게 만들 것”이라고 말했다.
WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
