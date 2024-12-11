7-Eleven's venture into instant pizza paying off, insiders say
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 18:26
Instant pizza is on sale at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the DunDun Mall in Jung District, central Seoul, on Wednesday.
The company's new instant pizza, launched in September, has been well-received by customers so far and is currently being sold at 15 stores, Yonhap reported Wednesday.
