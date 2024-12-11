 Government vows to 'minimize monopoly' of Korean Air-Asiana merger
Government vows to 'minimize monopoly' of Korean Air-Asiana merger

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 13:48
Asiana Airlines and Korean Air planes at Incheon International Airport on Nov. 29 [YONHAP]

The Korean government said it would work to “minimize the monopoly” resulting from a proposed merger between Korean Air and Asiana Airlines.
 
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Wednesday that it would work with the Fair Trade Commission to “manage airfares” and “prohibit disadvantages to mileage,” vowing that it would ensure the two airlines maintained the same number of seats and “quality of service” were their merger to proceed.
 

The ministry said it would continue to support Korean Air's lower-cost competitors by allocating them the rights to additional medium-to-long-distance passenger routes to Europe and West Asia.
 
The ministry also, however, said it would lead and support Korean Air in opening new routes to Dublin, Ireland, Copenhagen, Denmark and other new emerging markets, while overlapping routes between Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will either be combined or have their time slots adjusted. 
 
The proposed merger between Korean Air and Asiana is at its final stage, having obtained final approval from the European Union in late November, four years after the two companies initiated the merger plan. Only the U.S. Department of Justice's decision remains pending. 
 
Many antitrust regulators, including Britain's Competition and Markets Authority, approved the merger on the condition that the two airlines give up some of their assigned routes.   
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Korean Air Asiana Airlines merger

Government vows to 'minimize monopoly' of Korean Air-Asiana merger

