JB Financial Group breaks ground on new headquarters in central Seoul

Government vows to 'minimize monopoly' of Korean Air-Asiana merger

Hanbok PJs, retro shoes and charcoal scents: Jaju gets a Korean makeover

Cyworld, Korea's MySpace, to relaunch in 2025

Related Stories

FOMO is the latest epidemic as punters borrow to buy

Shinsegae's Gangnam branch becomes first Korean store to crack 3 trillion won

New CEOs named by Shinsegae Inc.

Shinsegae's bottom line gutted but better than last quarter

Korea's retail giants struggle as consumers become stingy spenders