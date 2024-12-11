JB Financial Group breaks ground on new headquarters in central Seoul
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 12:48
JB Financial Group began constructing its new headquarters in central Seoul’s Jung District on Wednesday, aiming for completion by 2027.
The new building will feature seven basement levels and 19 aboveground floors, spanning a site area of 2,665 square meters (28,686 square feet) with a total floor space of 39,963 square meters.
It is expected to serve as a shared workplace for the financial group’s five subsidiaries — Jeonbuk Bank, Gwangju Bank, JB Woori Capital, JB Asset Management and JB Investment — and the holding company currently scattered across the country.
The financial holding firm anticipates the allocation of central workforces to improve communication among subsidiaries, resulting in enhanced synergy.
Including the workplace, the building will consist of various welfare facilities such as a cafeteria, fitness center and meeting rooms to foster creativity and an adaptable work environment for employees.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held with 100 executive officials and employees in attendance, including Chairman Kim Ki-hong.
“The new headquarters, which will serve as a foundation for a new leap forward, will act as an advanced base driving the future of JB Financial Group,” Kim said in a statement.
The company's current headquarters is situated in Jeonju, North Jeolla. It has a Seoul office in Yeouido in western Seoul.
