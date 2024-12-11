New art pieces on display in Incheon Airport's terminal 2
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 18:26
Korean artist Park Keun-ho's art piece is on display at the west wing of Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2, a section that has recently completed an expansion. The airport will set up what's called an "art wing" at the expanded space where various art pieces will be exhibited for travelers. [INCHEON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORPORATION]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)