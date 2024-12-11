 New art pieces on display in Incheon Airport's terminal 2
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

New art pieces on display in Incheon Airport's terminal 2

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 18:26
 
Korean artist Park Keun-ho's art piece is on display at the west wing of Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2, a section that has recently completed an expansion. The airport will set up what's called an "art wing" at the expanded space where various art pieces will be exhibited for travelers. [INCHEON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORPORATION]

Korean artist Park Keun-ho's art piece is on display at the west wing of Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2, a section that has recently completed an expansion. The airport will set up what's called an "art wing" at the expanded space where various art pieces will be exhibited for travelers. [INCHEON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORPORATION]

tags korea

More in Industry

7-Eleven's venture into instant pizza paying off, insiders say

New art pieces on display in Incheon Airport's terminal 2

Cyworld, Korea's MySpace, to relaunch in 2025

Hanbok PJs, retro shoes and charcoal scents: Jaju gets a Korean makeover

Qoo10, TMON, WeMakePrice CEOs indicted for fraud

Related Stories

North Korea holds first national cadres conference amid border flood crisis

North's Kim Jong-un calls Yoon an 'abnormal man,' threatens nuclear mobilization

North Korea sends trash balloons toward South for second consecutive day

North Korea issues directive for artillery brigades as tensions with South rise

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)