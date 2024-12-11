 'Martial law,' 'Olympics' top Google searches for 2024
'Martial law,' 'Olympics' top Google searches for 2024

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 18:20 Updated: 11 Dec. 2024, 18:31
Google's top trending searches in Korea in 2024 [GOOGLE]

Google's top trending searches in Korea in 2024 [GOOGLE]

 
Google’s second-top trending search of 2024 in Korea was “martial law” — beaten only by the search for the Olympics.
 
Google’s Year in Search 2024, released Wednesday, shows the queries and terms that saw the highest increase in searches compared to 2023. Martial law ranked second on the list, with searches peaking in the first week of December following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration on the night of Dec. 3. Searches for the term also increased globally, including in the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany and Vietnam.
 
Searches for “Olympics” and “Paralympics” saw the sharpest on-year increase — somewhat expectedly, since an Olympics took place in 2024 and did not in 2023. Searches for the terms peaked the week of July 28, the first week of the Paris Olympics, which ran from July 26 to Aug. 11. The Paralympic Games spanned Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.
 
Google did not disclose the time period on which its rankings were based, and a Google spokesperson, reached for comment, declined to specify.
 
“Housing subscription,” “climate change,” “U.S. election,” “2024 general election,” “Exhuma,” “Min Hee-jin,” “Jung Woo-sung” and “heat wave” followed on the list.
 
Google also noted that “APT.,” the single Rosé and Bruno Mars released in October, and 2024 TV series “Queen of Tears” and “Marry My Husband” had received “great attention” this year.
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]


