More in Books

Han kang's acceptance speech: 'literature stands in opposition to all acts that destroy life.'

Author Han Kang receives Nobel Prize in Literature at awards ceremony in Stockholm

Sci-fi pioneer Bae Myung-hoon wants Korea to embrace the space opera

Han Kang says 1979 martial law in hometown of Gwangju still affects her

'Truths will be spoken': Nobel winner Han Kang on the necessity of literature