Han kang's acceptance speech: 'literature stands in opposition to all acts that destroy life.'
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 08:25 Updated: 11 Dec. 2024, 08:50
Korea’s first Nobel prize in Literature laureate Han Kang delivered her acceptance speech at the Noble Banquet held at the Blue Hall of the City Hall of Stockholm on Wednesday. Her speech, like her lecture on Dec. 7, reflected on memories of her when she was a child, specifically the "moment of wonder," when she experienced so many "first-person perspectives."
The Nobel Banquet began soon after the Nobel Prize award ceremony concluded on the same day. Her speech was given in English.
“Ever since I was a child, I have wanted to know. The reason we are born. The reason suffering and love exist. These questions have been asked by literature for thousands of years, and continue to be asked today," she said. "What is the meaning of our brief stay in this world? How difficult is it for us to remain human, come what may?"
She continued by talking about "language" which "asks what we are made of, that insists on imagining into the first person perspectives of the people and living beings that inhabit this planet; language that connects us to one another.”
Han concluded her speech by saying that “literature that deals in this language inevitably holds a kind of body heat. Just as inevitably, the work of reading and writing literature stands in opposition to all acts that destroy life. I would like to share the meaning of this award, which is for literature, with you — standing here together.”
