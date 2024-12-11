Hope and warning from a 74-year-old albatross (KOR)

“SHE DID IT AGAIN!” This post from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) last week announced that an albatross named “Wisdom” laid eggs in Hawaii. The first sentence was in all caps, as Wisdom is the oldest known wild bird at age 74.The world’s ornithology community is celebrating. Just as four years ago, the last time Wisdom laid eggs, various media rushed to report the news, adding that the male bird that she met this year was the father. Akeakamai, her partner from 2006 to 2021 — whose name means “the one who loves wisdom” in Hawaiian — was not spotted over the past few years. As albatross birds are known to stay with one partner for life, it was presumed that Akeakamai had passed.Wisdom, a Laysan albatross, was first labeled in 1956 by an ornithologist while laying eggs at a National Wildlife Refuge on the Midway Atoll, the northernmost part of the Hawaiian archipelago. Given the statistics that the species typically has a lifespan of 12 to 40 years, Wisdom’s longevity, as well as nearly 70 years of breeding, is a miracle.Unlike the romantic image of an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, the beach of Midway is covered with all kinds of plastic waste, large and small, including plastic containers, bags, lighters, toothbrushes and combs. Many birds die after swallowing these plastic objects by mistaking them for food. As the use of plastic became commonplace since the 1950s, Wisdom must have been helplessly watching the plastic taking over her habitat, which had been a clean region. Michael Gavshon, who produced a CBS documentary on Wisdom five years ago, said that if Wisdom could talk, she would have testified about the environmental destruction she witnessed over the span of decades.It is very rare for an albatross to live as long as Wisdom. Probably because of her namesake or pure luck, Wisdom has survived through all kinds of manmade dangers, including the tsunami that hit Midway in 2011 following Great East Japan Earthquake as well as the increased usage of plastic. The world is paying attention to how long this symbol of hope will be able to stay in the atoll and brood her eggs. Each day is critical, and everyone is watching and praying Wisdom’s eggs will hatch safely in a few weeks.“그녀가 또 해냈다!”(SHE DID IT AGAIN!). 지난주 미국 어류·야생동물관리국(USFWS)이 ‘위즈덤’(Wisdom)이라는 애칭의 알바트로스 새가 하와이 군도에서 다시 알을 낳았다며 소셜미디어에 게시한 첫 문장이다. 모두 대문자로 쓴 이유는, 위즈덤이 야생서식 새 중 세계 최고령으로 올해 무려 74살이기 때문이다.세계 조류학계는 경사 분위기다. 위즈덤이 마지막 알을 품었던 4년 전과 마찬가지로 각종 매체들은 그녀의 ‘출산’ 소식을 긴급 타전하며 올해 처음 만난 수컷이 ‘아빠’라고 보도했다. 2006년부터 2021년까지 짝이었던 ‘아케아카마이’(Akeakamai: 하와이어로 ‘지혜를 사랑하는 자’)는 최근 몇 년간 자취를 감췄다고 한다. 알바트로스가 평생 한 짝과 지내는 점을 고려했을 때 아케아카마이는 이미 사망한 것으로 추정된다.레이산(Laysan) 알바트로스인 위즈덤은 1956년 하와이 군도 최북단 미드웨이 환초의 국립 야생동물 보호구역에서 알을 낳던 중 한 조류학자에 의해 처음 인식표가 채워졌다. 이 종의 수명이 보통 12년에서 40년이라는 통계를 고려할 때 위즈덤의 생존은 물론, 그녀가 매년 같은 곳으로 돌아와 70년 가까이 이어온 번식 활동은 기적 같은 일이다.태평양 한복판 섬의 낭만적인 이미지와는 달리 미드웨이의 바닷가는 플라스틱 용기, 봉지, 라이터, 칫솔, 빗 등 온갖 크고 작은 플라스틱 쓰레기로 뒤덮여 있다. 수많은 새들이 이런 플라스틱을 먹이로 착각해 삼키다 숨지는 경우가 많다. 플라스틱 사용이 1950년대에 본격적으로 시작된 역사를 볼 때 위즈덤은 청정지역이었던 자신의 서식지에 해가 갈수록 밀려오는 플라스틱을 속수무책으로 바라보고 있었을 것이다. 5년 전 위즈덤의 놀라운 이야기를 다룬 미국 CBS 다큐멘터리 프로듀서 마이클 게브숀은 “위즈덤이 말을 할 수 있었다면 그녀가 수 십년간 목격한 환경파괴의 현장을 생생하게 증언했을 것”이라고 소감을 밝히기도 했다.알바트로스가 위즈덤처럼 오래 사는 경우는 매우 드물다. 이름처럼 지혜로워서인지 또는 운이 좋아서인지 알 수는 없지만 위즈덤은 플라스틱의 위험뿐 아니라 2011년 일본 동일본대지진으로 미드웨이를 덮친 쓰나미를 비롯해 인간이 만든 온갖 위험을 지켜보며 생존해왔다. 이 희망의 상징이 언제까지 태평양 섬의 환초를 지키며 알을 품을 수 있을지 세계가 주목하고 있다. 하루하루가 위태로워 보이는 가운데 우리 모두 위즈덤이 나은 알이 수 주 후 무사히 부화하기를 숨죽여가며 기다리고 있다.