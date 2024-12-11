Who would accept ‘Yoon’s orderly retreat’? (KOR)

The governing People Power Party (PPP) has presented a road map for “an orderly retreat” of President Yoon Suk Yeol after his abrupt declaration of emergency martial law last Tuesday. The plan aims to oust the president between February and March and hold a presidential election in April or May, approximately two years ahead of the next election slated for March 2027.But the blueprint has many loopholes. First, it can only be realized when the president remains in a vegetative state for the next three to four months and then steps down. Even if the president accepts the plan, controversy over its legitimacy is unavoidable. The Ministry of National Defense maintains the position that the president still has the authority to command the military — despite the suspicion of plotting a rebellion against the state by sending special forces to the National Assembly.The “orderly retreat of the president” — proposed by PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo — can hardly convince the international community. After U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip Goldberg wondered if such a quick fix is really compatible with our Constitution, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stressed, “The political process in Korea will play out, as it should, under Korea’s laws and Korea’s Constitution.”Some political analysts assume that the president will be automatically stripped of power if he is brought to justice, as the law enforcement authorities are speeding up their investigations of the president “under the suspicion of orchestrating a rebellion.” But there’s no ruling on the suspension of the presidency of an incumbent head of state in our modern history. Confusion will certainly deepen if the president wants to authorize government documents while in prison — regardless of the argument for Prime Minister Han replacing the president. But the prime minister himself faces investigations by the police, as he is not free from the responsibility for not opposing martial law at a Cabinet meeting.However, impeachment is a different story. If the president is impeached by the legislature, he will be immediately suspended from his active duty and his political fate will be decided in three months, as seen in the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2016. That’s why two first-term lawmakers of the PPP said they will vote on the second impeachment motion on Saturday.Would the president step down just like some PPP lawmakers claimed? Questions still remain over whether he would voluntarily resign, given his radical decision to dispatch special forces to the Assembly to remove his political enemies. Yoon would rather hope for the Constitutional Court’s rejection of the impeachment by the legislature.The half-baked road map for the president’s orderly retreat is not convincing. Amid all the internal fights in the PPP, pro-Yoon and pro-Han factions are competing to grab the floor leader seat. The PPP must recognize that suspending the president from his job through an impeachment can help ensure an orderly retreat of the president. They must find a way out for the president within the boundaries of the Constitution.본회의장 집단 퇴장으로 윤석열 대통령 탄핵소추를 무산시킨 국민의힘이 ‘내년 2~3월 윤 대통령 퇴진’ 로드맵 초안을 대안으로 내놨다. 내년 4~5월에 대선을 치르는 시간표다. 여당이 주장해 온 이른바 ‘질서 있는 퇴진’이다. 초안이라는 점을 고려해도 곳곳에서 의문이 생긴다. 이 계획은 윤 대통령이 앞으로 3~4개월 숨죽이며 지내다가 자진 하야해야 실현된다. 설령 윤 대통령이 순순히 따른다 해도 적법 논란이 불가피하다. 국회와 중앙선거관리위원회에 군 병력을 투입한 내란 혐의에도 국군통수권이 법적으로는 윤 대통령에게 있다는 모순은 어떡할 것인가.한동훈 국민의힘 대표와 한덕수 국무총리가 제시한 대통령 2선 후퇴는 국제사회를 납득시키기도 어렵다. 필립 골드버그 주한 미 대사가 조태열 외교부 장관에게 “(그런 체제가) 한국 헌법에 부합한 조치인가”라고 물은 것이나, 매슈 밀러 미 국무부 대변인이 “한국의 정치 절차는 헌법과 법률에 따라야 할 것”이라고 지적한 대목을 보라.윤 대통령이 조만간 구속된다면 자연스레 직무가 정지된다는 관측도 있다. 김용현 전 국방부 장관이 어제 구속영장 실질심사마저 포기하면서 ‘내란 우두머리’로 지목된 윤 대통령 수사가 긴박하게 돌아간다. 그러나 헌정 사상 현직 대통령이 수감된 사례가 없기에 대통령 권한행사 정지에 관한 판례 또한 부재하다. 헌법이 규정한 ‘사고’로 간주해 총리가 권한대행을 해야 한다는 게 다수설이긴 하지만, 윤 대통령이 옥중 결재를 하겠다고 나서면 혼란이 불가피하다. 법적 요건을 따지기 전에 구속된 대통령이 탄핵되지 않는다는 건 법감정과 상식에도 맞지 않는다. 국제적 망신이기도 하다. 더욱이 한 총리는 계엄 선포 전 국무회의에서 이를 제지하지 못한 책임에서 벗어나기 힘들다.이에 비해 탄핵은 대통령 권한 행사가 곧바로 정지되며 3개월 안팎이면 파면 여부가 결론난다. 어느 쪽 불확실성이 더 큰가. 그러니 여당에서도 김상욱·배현진 의원 등이 탄핵안 2차 표결 참여 의사를 밝힌 것 아닌가. 일각의 주장대로 윤 대통령이 이른 시일 내에 하야한다면 얘기는 다르다. 그러나 국회에 특수부대를 투입할 정도로 무모한 모험을 감행한 윤 대통령이 조용히 물러날지 의문이다. 탄핵소추돼도 헌법재판소에서 기각할지 모른다는 실낱같은 희망에 매달리지 않겠나. 여당의 엉성한 로드맵은 자충수이자 시간 낭비일 뿐이다. 이 와중에 친윤-친한 의원들은 새 원내대표 자리를 두고 다투는 추태까지 보이고 있다.지금까지 나온 방안 중에선 탄핵소추를 통해 윤 대통령의 직무를 정지하는 편이 '질서 있는 퇴진'에 가까운 게 사실이다. 윤 대통령의 즉각 사퇴 같은 강력한 대안이 아니라면 어떤 방법을 들고나와도 편법과 위법, 반헌법이라는 시비에서 벗어나기 힘들다.