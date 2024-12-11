 BB Girls signs exclusive contracts with H1-Key's agency
BB Girls signs exclusive contracts with H1-Key's agency

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 17:08
BB Girls [GLG]

BB Girls [GLG]

 
BB Girls, formerly known as Brave Girls, has signed exclusive contracts with GLG, the agency announced on Wednesday.
 
GLG is home to girl group H1-Key and singer Stella Jang.
 

“We will strive to provide support to the three members of BB Girls — Minyoung, Eunji and Yuna — for their upcoming activities across various fields,” said the agency.
 
“We hope the fans will remain engaged with the music and energy this group will present hereafter.”
 
BB Girls originally debuted under the name Brave Girls in 2011, but all the original members left the group after lukewarm success. The group's then producer, Brave Brothers, formed the second edition of Brave Girls in 2016 with new members Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna.
 
The second edition also failed to achieve commercial success and was on the brink of disbandment until a YouTube video of "Rollin" (2017) went viral in early 2021. The band changed its name under Warner Music Korea in May 2023. Member Yujeong left the group in April this year and the girl group now has three members.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
