G-Dragon to perform at 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' on Christmas Day
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 16:01 Updated: 11 Dec. 2024, 16:02
G-Dragon will perform at “SBS Gayo Daejeon” for the first time in eight years since 2016. The event will take place on Christmas Day at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.
SBS announced the final lineup for the music event on Wednesday, naming G-Dragon, 2NE1, NCT Dream, Stray Kids, aespa, Enhypen, IVE, NewJeans, Le Sserafim and more.
G-Dragon grabbed the spotlight nationwide with his recent performance at the MAMA Awards, which took place on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.
The K-pop icon performed two tracks alone before joining fellow Big Bang members Taeyang and Daesung to perform his latest single, "Home Sweet Home," followed by the band’s hits "Bang Bang Bang" (2015) and "Fantastic Baby" (2012) at the event.
G-Dragon debuted as a member of boy band Big Bang, one of Korea’s most prolific acts, in 2008. A year later, he launched his solo career with his first full-length album "Heartbreaker."
“SBS Gayo Daejeon” is deemed one of Korea’s largest year-end music events in K-pop along with “MBC Gayo Daejejeon” and “KBS Song Festival.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
