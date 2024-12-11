 GFriend to celebrate 10th anniversary with special album 'Season of Memories'
GFriend to celebrate 10th anniversary with special album 'Season of Memories'

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 16:02
Girl group GFriend [SOURCE MUSIC]

Girl group GFriend is “trying its best to surprise fans who have been waiting for so long” with its special album “Season of Memories” to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut.
 
The special album will be released on Jan. 13 to mark the band’s first reunion in four years since disbanding in May 2021.
 

“We greet you as GFriend in such a long time. We are practicing hard for our new album and concert,” member Eunha said on a livestream on the fan community platform Weverse on Tuesday.
 
GFriend will hold its concert, “GFriend 10th Anniversary: ‘Season of Memories,’” on Jan. 18 and 19 at the Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
 
“The tickets to the concert sold out quickly. All the members were so passionate that we scrambled to add more songs to the list of tracks to perform at the concert,” member Umji said.
 
Girl group GFriend on a Weverse livestream on Dec. 10 [WEVERSE, SOURCE MUSIC]

GFriend’s first official activity related to its return was its performance on YouTube channel Dingo Music’s “Killing Voice,” where the group sang some of its past hits including “Me Gustas Tu” (2015), “Rough” (2016) and “Glass Bead” (2015).
 
“I was so nervous that my hands started sweating while singing there,“ member Yerin said.
 
The video garnered more than a million views within eight hours of its release on Tuesday.
 
Girl group GFriend on Dingo Music's ″Killing Voice," released on Dec. 10 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

GFriend debuted in January 2015 with its single “Glass Bead” and quickly rose to fame with hits like “Me Gustas Tu,” “Rough” and “Love Whisper” (2017).
 
Since disbanding in 2021, the members have pursued separate paths. Eunha, SinB and Umji formed a trio named Viviz, signing with Big Planet Made Entertainment in October 2021, while the other members have focused on their solo careers.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
GFriend to celebrate 10th anniversary with special album 'Season of Memories'

