 JYP's CEO donates 1 billion won to support underprivileged children's medical care
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

JYP's CEO donates 1 billion won to support underprivileged children's medical care

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 18:18
Park Jin-young, center, during a handover ceremony held on Dec. 10 at JYP Entertainment’s headquarters in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Park Jin-young, center, during a handover ceremony held on Dec. 10 at JYP Entertainment’s headquarters in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
JYP Entertainment’s chief producer, Park Jin-young, donated 1 billion won ($697,000) to support the medical care of underprivileged children on Tuesday.
 
This marks the third consecutive year since Park started making such annual donation efforts, according to JYP Entertainment on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
Severance Hospital, GangNeung Asan Medical Center, Kyungpook National University Chilgok Hospital, Busan Paik Hospital and Jeju National University Hospital will each receive 200 million won from this donation for the treatment of children and teenagers suffering from rare incurable diseases.
 
“I have two daughters, aged five and four, and I feel deeply sorry for them when they are unwell and must go to the hospital,” Park said in a press release.
 
“I started thinking how hard it would be for financially stricken parents to provide their children with appropriate medical treatment, so I decided to make such donations.”
 
In addition to individual contributions, Park set up a corporate donation system in 2019. 
 
Following this initiative, JYP Entertainment published a sustainable development report in 2022, outlining its ESG objectives and activities, becoming the first domestic entertainment company to do so.
 
JYP Entertainment also hosted an amateur charity basketball tournament for four days from Nov. 30 to Dec 1 and Dec. 7 to 8, with proceeds going to medical expenses for underprivileged children.
 
The agency ranked No. 3 on TIME’s list of World’s Best Companies in Sustainable Growth 2025, released on Nov. 27.
 
On Christmas Eve, JYP Entertainment will present and discuss its annual report on its social contributions on its official YouTube channel.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Park Jin-young JYP

More in K-pop

JYP's CEO donates 1 billion won to support underprivileged children's medical care

BB Girls signs exclusive contracts with H1-Key's agency

Twice opens pop-up store to celebrate 14th EP 'Strategy' — in pictures

GFriend to celebrate 10th anniversary with special album 'Season of Memories'

G-Dragon to perform at 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' on Christmas Day

Related Stories

JYP thanks fans after new book tops bestseller lists

Park Jin-young to drop a duet with singer Sunmi on Aug. 12

JYP Entertainment, Japan's Sony Music to form new boy band

Collaboration between Rain, Park Jin-young will release debut song on New Year's Eve

Local cosmetics brand Sioris to be sold in six more Asian regions
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)