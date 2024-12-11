JYP's CEO donates 1 billion won to support underprivileged children's medical care
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 18:18
JYP Entertainment’s chief producer, Park Jin-young, donated 1 billion won ($697,000) to support the medical care of underprivileged children on Tuesday.
This marks the third consecutive year since Park started making such annual donation efforts, according to JYP Entertainment on Wednesday.
Severance Hospital, GangNeung Asan Medical Center, Kyungpook National University Chilgok Hospital, Busan Paik Hospital and Jeju National University Hospital will each receive 200 million won from this donation for the treatment of children and teenagers suffering from rare incurable diseases.
“I have two daughters, aged five and four, and I feel deeply sorry for them when they are unwell and must go to the hospital,” Park said in a press release.
“I started thinking how hard it would be for financially stricken parents to provide their children with appropriate medical treatment, so I decided to make such donations.”
In addition to individual contributions, Park set up a corporate donation system in 2019.
Following this initiative, JYP Entertainment published a sustainable development report in 2022, outlining its ESG objectives and activities, becoming the first domestic entertainment company to do so.
JYP Entertainment also hosted an amateur charity basketball tournament for four days from Nov. 30 to Dec 1 and Dec. 7 to 8, with proceeds going to medical expenses for underprivileged children.
The agency ranked No. 3 on TIME’s list of World’s Best Companies in Sustainable Growth 2025, released on Nov. 27.
On Christmas Eve, JYP Entertainment will present and discuss its annual report on its social contributions on its official YouTube channel.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
