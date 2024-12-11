NCT’s Mark delays solo album release to 'ensure better quality'
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 11:53
The first full-length album from NCT’s Mark has been postponed to "ensure better quality," according to his agency SM Entertainment on Monday.
The album, initially scheduled for release in February next year, will now be unveiled in April.
“We ask for the fans’ understanding as the company and the artist have mutually agreed to delay the album's release after extensive discussion to ensure better quality,” SM Entertainment said in its press release.
“Mark will release a single ahead of the full-length album, so we hope fans stay tuned.”
Mark's latest digital single, "200," released on May 16, topped the iTunes charts across 11 regions.
NCT Dream concluded its "2024 NCT Dream World Tour" on Dec. 1 with a three-day concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul.
The Seoul leg of the tour marked the finale of the group's third world tour, which kicked off in May in Seoul and took the boy band to 25 cities across Asia, the United States and Europe.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
