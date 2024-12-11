 SM Entertainment, Belift Lab deny dating rumors around aespa's Winter, Enhypen's Jungwon
SM Entertainment, Belift Lab deny dating rumors around aespa's Winter, Enhypen's Jungwon

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 14:47
aespa's Winter, left, and Enhypen's Jungwon [NEWS1]

SM Entertainment and Belift Lab denied dating rumors surrounding aespa’s Winter and Enhypen member Jungwon on Wednesday.
 
Dating rumors emerged earlier on Wednesday after photos and videos supposedly showing the two artists on a date were shared on X, formerly Twitter. The pictures were deleted a few hours later.

 

“We’re contemplating legal action against the distributor since the individual published the photos after we rejected their attempts to communicate with us because they aimed to profit from the situation," said a spokesperson from Winter's agency, SM Entertainment, on Wednesday.
 
“The dating rumor is not true," said a spokesperson from Jungwon's agency, Belift Lab. "We will take firm measures against those who make and spread malicious rumors against our artists.”
 
Winter debuted as a member of aespa in 2020, and the group is known for hits like “Supernova,” “Spicy” (2023) and “Next Level” (2021).
 
Jungwon made his debut with Enhypen in 2020, and the band is recognized for tracks like "Polaroid Love” (2022), "Bite Me” (2023) and “Fever” (2021).

 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Winter Jungwon

