Twice opens pop-up store to celebrate 14th EP 'Strategy' — in pictures

Twice has opened a pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul to celebrate the release of its 14th EP, “Strategy.”The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" opened on Dec. 4 and will run until Thursday.The store’s design captures the essence of the album’s concept, offering a variety of activities, including dart shooting and a listening zone for ONCE, Twice’s fan club name, to enjoy the group’s new tracks. Other features include photo zones, official merchandise available for purchase, a social media event where fans can receive a special sticker and a lucky draw for those who purchase the album.Fans visiting the pop-up store can also find messages and autographs from the members, who recently visited the place.Here are photos from the pop-up store, highlighting the layout, merchandise and messages left by the members.BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [ [email protected]