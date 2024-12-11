Twice opens pop-up store to celebrate 14th EP 'Strategy' — in pictures
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 16:26
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Twice has opened a pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul to celebrate the release of its 14th EP, “Strategy.”
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" opened on Dec. 4 and will run until Thursday.
The store’s design captures the essence of the album’s concept, offering a variety of activities, including dart shooting and a listening zone for ONCE, Twice’s fan club name, to enjoy the group’s new tracks. Other features include photo zones, official merchandise available for purchase, a social media event where fans can receive a special sticker and a lucky draw for those who purchase the album.
Fans visiting the pop-up store can also find messages and autographs from the members, who recently visited the place.
Here are photos from the pop-up store, highlighting the layout, merchandise and messages left by the members.
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Messages and autographs left by the Twice members at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE."[DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Twice merchandise sold at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Twice merchandise for sale at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Dart shooting zone at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Dart shooting zone at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Stickers given to visitors who participate in the social media event at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
"TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)