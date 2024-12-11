 Twice opens pop-up store to celebrate 14th EP 'Strategy' — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Twice opens pop-up store to celebrate 14th EP 'Strategy' — in pictures

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 16:26
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]


Twice has opened a pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul to celebrate the release of its 14th EP, “Strategy.”
 
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" opened on Dec. 4 and will run until Thursday. 
 
The store’s design captures the essence of the album’s concept, offering a variety of activities, including dart shooting and a listening zone for ONCE, Twice’s fan club name, to enjoy the group’s new tracks. Other features include photo zones, official merchandise available for purchase, a social media event where fans can receive a special sticker and a lucky draw for those who purchase the album.
 
Fans visiting the pop-up store can also find messages and autographs from the members, who recently visited the place.
 
Here are photos from the pop-up store, highlighting the layout, merchandise and messages left by the members.
 
The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Messages and autographs left by the Twice members at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE."[DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Messages and autographs left by the Twice members at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE."[DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Twice merchandise sold at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Twice merchandise sold at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Twice merchandise for sale at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Twice merchandise for sale at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Dart shooting zone at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Dart shooting zone at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Dart shooting zone at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Dart shooting zone at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Stickers given to visitors who participate in the social media event at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Stickers given to visitors who participate in the social media event at the "TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE." [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

"TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

"TWICE STRATEGY POP-UP STORE" at The Hyundai Seoul, in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]


BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]]
tags TWICE JYP Strategy ONCE

More in K-pop

BB Girls signs exclusive contracts with H1-Key's agency

Twice opens pop-up store to celebrate 14th EP 'Strategy' — in pictures

GFriend to celebrate 10th anniversary with special album 'Season of Memories'

G-Dragon to perform at 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' on Christmas Day

SM Entertainment, Belift Lab deny dating rumors around aespa's Winter, Enhypen's Jungwon

Related Stories

Twice, BTS’s RM team up with Megan Thee Stallion on rapper's new album

Girl group Twice teases upcoming album release with new photos

Twice returns with new EP 'Strategy', featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Twice to release 14th EP 'Strategy' on Dec. 6

Twice to drop Japanese single 'Kura Kura' on May 12
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)