 Kim Soo-mi posthumous film 'Thunderstruck Cop' to premiere next month
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 18:16
Actor Kim Soo-mi [JOONGANG ILBO]

Actor Kim Soo-mi’s posthumous film “Thunderstruck Cop” will be released next month, its distributor JNC Media Group said Wednesday. The exact date of the release has not been disclosed yet. 
 
Directed by Kim Young-jun, the family comedy film revolves around the unexpected incidents when a police officer gets struck by lightning.
 

The film features actors Kim and Shin Hyun-joon, with a guest appearance from actor Jung Jun-ho.  
 
The new comedy film will be actors Kim and Shin’s third time portraying a mother-and-son relationship. The duo previously acted together as a mother and son in film “Barefoot Ki-Bong” (2006) and the “Marrying the Mafia” series (2002-23)
 
Actor Kim, known for her friendly grandmother image and cooking skills, died at the age of 75 in October from hyperglycemia. Born in 1949 and debuting in 1970, the actor left a strong impression on the comedy scene, appearing in “Barefoot Ki-Bong,” “Marrying the Mafia” and MBC's series “Hello, Francesca” (2005-06).  
 
The actor recently won the grand prize at the Korea Culture Entertainment Awards held on Tuesday. The actor’s daughter-in-law Seo Hyo-rim, who is also an actor, accepted the award on behalf of Kim.  
 
Poster of family comedy film ″Thunderstruck Cop″ [JNC MEDIA GROUP]

BY KIM JI-YE
