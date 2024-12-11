2024 Korea Content Awards announces winners ahead of event
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 13:37
The winners of the 2024 Korea Content Awards have been announced ahead of the event, which will take place on Wednesday at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
The awards ceremony, jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency, will recognize individuals and works that have "advanced Korean culture."
A total of 39 awards will be given: one Medal of Culture Merit, 23 awards for creators and producers and 15 for creative works.
Jang Kyung-ik, CEO of Studio Dragon, will be awarded the Medal of Cultural Merit for his contribution to the production of the Disney+ series “Moving” (2023), “Doctor Cha” (2023) and “Descendants of the Sun” (2016).
The creator and producer awards are separated into three categories: cultural promotion, global outreach and the development of the video content industry. The recipients include RIDI's CEO Bae Ki-sik, Nexon Games' CEO Park Yong-hyun and Studio C1's CEO Jang Si-won.
The creative works awards also have three categories: cartoons, animations and characters. The recipients include "Yumi's Cells" (2015-2020), “Bebefinn” (2022-) and “Garbage Time” (2019-).
“Korean content is elevating Korea’s global status through the love and trust of international fans. It has transcended cultural and artistic realms to become a catalyst for the nation's economy and future,” said Culture Minister Yu In-chon.
“We will cultivate an environment that supports and values content creators who significantly contribute to the advancement of Korean content.”
