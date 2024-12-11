 Coupang Play's 'Newtopia,' starring Blackpink's Jisoo, to be released in February next year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Coupang Play's 'Newtopia,' starring Blackpink's Jisoo, to be released in February next year

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 14:07
Still from Coupang Play's new zombie series ″Newtopia″ [COUPANG PLAY]

Still from Coupang Play's new zombie series ″Newtopia″ [COUPANG PLAY]

 
Coupang Play’s zombie original series “Newtopia,” starring Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Park Jeong-min, will be released on Feb. 7 next year, the streaming platform said Wednesday.  
 
The show will also be released via Prime Video for overseas viewers in over 240 regions.  
 

Related Article

 
The series takes place in an alternative version of Seoul plagued by an unknown zombie virus and follows a young military couple trying to meet during the zombie outbreak.  
 
Directed by Yoon Sung-hyun, known for taking the helm of films “Bleak Night” (2011) and “Time to Hunt” (2020), the series features actor Park as Jae-yoon, who is completing his mandatory military service, and Jisoo as Young-ju, Jae-yoon’s girlfriend.
 
It is also co-written by Han Jin-won, who participated in writing the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” (2019), and Ji Ho-jin, known for writing Disney+’s series “A Shop for Killers.”
 
The upcoming zombie series will be Yoon’s first drama as well as his third collaboration with Park. The director previously teamed up with Park on his films “Bleak Night” and “Time to Hunt.”
 
It will also be Jisoo’s second TV series appearance after JTBC’s drama “Snowdrop” (2021-22).  
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags Coupang Play Jisoo Blackpink Park Jeong-min TV series drama

More in Television

Coupang Play's 'Newtopia,' starring Blackpink's Jisoo, to be released in February next year

2024 Korea Content Awards announces winners ahead of event

KBS names Park Jang-beom as CEO amid protests against appointment

Unpacking 'The Trunk': Series' complex story keeps evolving as you watch, says actor

'Squid Game' season 2 nabs Golden Globe nomination ahead of release

Related Stories

Coupang's 'Family Matters' gives family ties a supernatural spin

Ahead of Korean debut, actor Kentaro Sakaguchi aims to put audiences at ease

Tving's upcoming 'Love in the Big City' series adapts book chapters not seen in film

Kim Ha-neul brings classic tropes to new Disney+ show 'Red Swan'

Netflix's 'Hellbound' to continue story with 'new and unexpected' turns in second season
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)