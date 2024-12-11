Coupang Play's 'Newtopia,' starring Blackpink's Jisoo, to be released in February next year
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 14:07
- KIM JI-YE
Coupang Play’s zombie original series “Newtopia,” starring Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Park Jeong-min, will be released on Feb. 7 next year, the streaming platform said Wednesday.
The show will also be released via Prime Video for overseas viewers in over 240 regions.
The series takes place in an alternative version of Seoul plagued by an unknown zombie virus and follows a young military couple trying to meet during the zombie outbreak.
Directed by Yoon Sung-hyun, known for taking the helm of films “Bleak Night” (2011) and “Time to Hunt” (2020), the series features actor Park as Jae-yoon, who is completing his mandatory military service, and Jisoo as Young-ju, Jae-yoon’s girlfriend.
It is also co-written by Han Jin-won, who participated in writing the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” (2019), and Ji Ho-jin, known for writing Disney+’s series “A Shop for Killers.”
The upcoming zombie series will be Yoon’s first drama as well as his third collaboration with Park. The director previously teamed up with Park on his films “Bleak Night” and “Time to Hunt.”
It will also be Jisoo’s second TV series appearance after JTBC’s drama “Snowdrop” (2021-22).
