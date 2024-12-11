Pusan National University opens applications for new international student program
Another international student-only undergraduate program is set to open, with Pusan National University accepting applications for the Global Open Major Division starting Wednesday.
The Global Open Major Division, an undecided major program exclusively for international students, will welcome its first class in the spring semester of 2025. Applications will be accepted from Wednesday to Dec. 24.
While regular international undergraduate admissions for spring 2025 closed in October, an additional intake has been created for the Global Open Major Division. Students already admitted to the university cannot apply for the new program.
Although earlier general admissions guidelines for the international undergraduate track indicated the Global Open Major Division would open in fall 2025, a university spokesperson clarified on Tuesday that "the division will open as scheduled in spring 2025."
The division offers an undecided major curriculum, with freshmen primarily taking elective courses and Korean language classes.
"Freshmen will take elective courses, but the program will also help students develop their Korean skills," said a spokesperson from the university's Office of International Affairs. "For example, we aim to help students who enrolled with TOPIK level 3 reach TOPIK level 5 within a year."
Students will begin taking courses in their desired majors within the division starting in their sophomore year.
Currently, the division offers limited options as it is in its early stages. These include a culture and arts contents major with concentrations in culture contents industry and film media arts. However, the university plans to expand the curriculum to include more academic fields by 2025.
Since the university emphasizes improving students' Korean proficiency during the first year, all lectures will be conducted in Korean.
The program also aims to encourage international students to settle in Busan after graduation. The university will provide tailored support through two tracks: the industry-academia track and the research track. Students on the industry-academia track will receive assistance with internships, career training programs, job consultations and job fair participation. Those on the research track will be supported in pursuing graduate studies and research careers.
As the program is exclusively for international students, both applicants and their parents must be non-Korean citizens. Applicants need to have TOPIK level 3 or higher or have completed a level 3 course or above at Pusan National University's Language Education Institute.
