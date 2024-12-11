Air Force general seen playing mobile games with his shoes off during martial law probe
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 11:16
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A two-star general of the Air Force was caught playing mobile games with his shoes off during a National Assembly meeting on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
The general was reprimanded early Wednesday by a member of the opposition party for his behavior during a parliamentary defense committee meeting at the National Assembly complex in Yeouido, western Seoul.
The meeting began on Tuesday, with acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho, Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun, Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo and other military officials in attendance.
The meeting extended into the late evening, with debates continuing over the timing of the martial law proclamation, the deployment process, key missions and instructions from Yoon.
Around 7:40 p.m., during a brief recess in the meeting, the two-star general was seen playing games on his smartphone while wriggling his toes in socks after removing his military boots. This scene was broadcast live on platforms such as the National Assembly Television and YouTube, but the general appeared unaware of the live coverage.
After playing the game for about five minutes, the general was informed of the live broadcast by a staff member who pointed at the camera upon entering the meeting room. He then put down his smartphone, adjusted his posture and glanced toward the camera.
The meeting resumed around 9 p.m., but by then, news of the Air Force general playing the game had already spread through online communities and media outlets.
Rep. Ahn Gyu-back of the liberal Democratic Party strongly criticized the general shortly before the National Defense Committee meeting adjourned around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
“The nation is in turmoil over the first declaration of martial law in 45 years,” said Rep. Ahn after making the general stand up. “The minister has been arrested, and the president is facing charges of rebellion.”
“Are you in your right mind?”
The scene of the general hanging his head low as Rep. Ahn reprimanded him was streamed live on a public broadcasting YouTube channel.
In response to Ahn’s remarks, Rep. Sung Il-jong, chair of the National Defense Committee and a member of the conservative People Power Party, said, “I saw it as well, but it happened during personal time in the recess.”
“Since it is a place where the public is watching, Rep. Ahn pointed out that the behavior was inappropriate, so please keep that in mind,” said Rep. Sung.
“We will thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure accountability,” said acting Defense Minister Kim.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)