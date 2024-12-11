Former defense minister attempts suicide while in custody, correctional service says
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 12:10 Updated: 11 Dec. 2024, 12:51
Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attempted suicide while in custody, according to the chief of the Justice Ministry’s Correctional Service on Wednesday.
Kim, who is under investigation for his suspected role in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched declaration of martial law last week, is being held in the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
He was taken into custody on Sunday after submitting himself for questioning by prosecutors the same day.
According to Shin Yong-hae, chief of the correctional service, Kim made the attempt on his life at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday while waiting for the outcome of his warrant review hearing, but was discovered midway by a guard on duty.
Shin said he received a report afterward that Kim was not harmed by the attempt.
The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant against Kim early Wednesday after assessing him a flight risk.
Prosecutors requested the warrant against Kim on Monday evening. They have accused him of playing a key role in Yoon’s brief imposition of martial law by preparing the presidential decree and ordering military personnel to storm the National Assembly.
Updates, Dec. 11: Comments from Shin Yong-hae added.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
