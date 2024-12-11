 National Assembly to launch its own investigation into martial law declaration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

National Assembly to launch its own investigation into martial law declaration

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 12:17 Updated: 11 Dec. 2024, 12:22
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik holds a press conference at the legislature in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Wednesday morning. [YONHAP]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik holds a press conference at the legislature in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Wednesday morning. [YONHAP]

 
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik announced Wednesday that the legislature plans to conduct its own probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of emergency martial law last week.
 
Speaking at a press conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday morning, Woo said he had decided to invoke his own authority as speaker to initiate a parliamentary investigation.
 
According to a National Assembly official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the legislature intends to “draft a plan for the parliamentary investigation as soon as possible."
 
Under Article 61 of the Constitution, the National Assembly is empowered to “inspect affairs of state or investigate specific issues in state affairs.”  
  
The article also says the legislature may demand the submission of documents and appearance of witnesses relevant to its investigation.

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea National Assembly Woo Won-sik

More in Politics

National Assembly to launch its own investigation into martial law declaration

Police raid presidential office in martial law investigation

Former defense minister attempts suicide while in custody, correctional service says

Air Force general seen playing mobile games with his shoes off during martial law probe

Police chiefs arrested in investigation into botched martial law imposition

Related Stories

What went wrong?

No political approach for amendment (KOR)

No political approach for amendment

Fence-hopping Assembly speaker springs into action after declaration of martial law

DP selects firebrand lawmaker Woo Won-shik as candidate for Assembly speaker
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)