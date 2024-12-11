National Assembly to launch its own investigation into martial law declaration
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik announced Wednesday that the legislature plans to conduct its own probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of emergency martial law last week.
Speaking at a press conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday morning, Woo said he had decided to invoke his own authority as speaker to initiate a parliamentary investigation.
According to a National Assembly official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the legislature intends to “draft a plan for the parliamentary investigation as soon as possible."
Under Article 61 of the Constitution, the National Assembly is empowered to “inspect affairs of state or investigate specific issues in state affairs.”
The article also says the legislature may demand the submission of documents and appearance of witnesses relevant to its investigation.
