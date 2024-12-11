 Police chiefs arrested in investigation into botched martial law imposition
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Police chiefs arrested in investigation into botched martial law imposition

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 10:25 Updated: 11 Dec. 2024, 10:29
National Police Agency Commissioner-General Cho Ji-ho [YONHAP]

National Police Agency Commissioner-General Cho Ji-ho [YONHAP]

 
Police arrested the national police commissioner and the Seoul police chief early Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the botched martial law imposition, officials said.
 
Cho Ji-ho, the commissioner-general of the Korean National Police Agency, and Kim Bong-sik, the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, were arrested without a warrant at around 3:50 a.m. on insurrection charges, the special investigation team handling the case said.

It is the first time both a national police chief and Seoul police chief in office have been arrested by police.
 

Related Article

 
Under emergency arrest provisions, police have 48 hours to detain and question suspects.
 
Cho and Kim had been undergoing questioning at their respective police headquarters for about 10 hours since Tuesday afternoon.
 
The two top police officials are suspected of instructing police officers to cordon off the National Assembly compound to block lawmakers from entering parliament in a bid to reverse the martial law decree.
 
Cho is suspected of sending police personnel to the National Election Commission to assist the military in carrying out orders issued under martial law.
 
Both Cho and Kim have been placed under a travel ban.

BY WOO JI-WON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Korea National Police Commissioner Seoul police chief Cho Ji-ho

More in Politics

Air Force general seen playing mobile games with his shoes off during martial law probe

Police chiefs arrested in investigation into botched martial law imposition

Court issues arrest warrant for ex-defense minister

Prosecutors, police and CIO join efforts on presidential probe

President Yoon's imminent arrest sparks debate over political, constitutional ramifications

Related Stories

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency raided in relation to Itaewon tragedy

Yongsan police chief wasn't where he said he was on tragic night

Raids continue into handling of Itaewon tragedy

Unconventional promotion

Police raid City Hall after complaint that Mayor Oh made false statements
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)