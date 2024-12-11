 Police raid presidential office in martial law investigation
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 12:11 Updated: 11 Dec. 2024, 12:19
The presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, as photographed from the outside on Friday. [YONHAP]

A police unit in charge of investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of emergency martial law last week raided the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Wednesday morning, according to officials. 
 
Investigators from the unit also raided the National Police Agency, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the National Assembly Police Security Guard.   
 
The raids were announced via a press release issued by the unit, which was formed under the National Investigation Headquarters, a branch of the National Police Agency. 
 
President Yoon Suk Yeol was not in his office at the time of the raids, according to sources.

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea raid police presidential office Yoon Suk Yeol martial law Yongsan District

