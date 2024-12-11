Polls show that nearly 80% of respondents favor presidential impeachment
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 15:19
According to a survey conducted by pollster Hangil Research, released on Wednesday, 76.1 percent of respondents supported impeachment, while 21.9 percent opposed it.
Specifically, 72.6 percent strongly supported impeachment, 3.5 percent somewhat supported it, 5.3 percent somewhat opposed it and 16.6 percent strongly opposed it. The remaining 2.0 percent were unsure or did not respond.
By age group, people in their 30s showed the highest level of support at 85.4 percent, followed by those in their 40s and 50s at 82.9 percent and 82.8 percent, respectively. Support among those aged 18 to 29 stood at 73.7 percent, while 69.8 percent of those in their 60s and 59.6 percent of those aged 70 or older favored impeachment.
Regionally, support was highest in the Jeolla region at 93.5 percent, followed by the Chungcheong region at 79.2 percent, Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang at 76.7 percent, Incheon and Gyeonggi at 76.5 percent and Seoul at 72.1 percent. The traditionally conservative Daegu and North Gyeongsang also supported impeachment at 61.4 percent.
By political orientation, progressives showed the highest support at 89.7 percent, while 77 percent of moderates and 65.3 percent of conservatives were in favor.
The Hangil Research survey was conducted from Sunday to Monday on 1,000 people aged 18 or older residing nationwide. The response rate was 13.3 percent, and the margin of error was ±3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
In terms of political ideology, 94.5 percent of progressives, 79.0 percent of moderates and 45.5 percent of conservatives supported impeachment.
By region, support rates were 82.2 percent in the Jeolla region, 77.35 percent in Gangwon and Jeju Island, 75.8 percent in Incheon and Gyeonggi, 75.2 percent in Seoul, 75.0 percent in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang, 70.8 percent in Daegu and North Gyeongsang and 69.5 percent in the Chungcheong region.
The Jowon C&I survey was conducted from Saturday to Monday with 2,002 people aged 18 or older nationwide with a response rate of 5.3 percent, and a margin of error of ±2.2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
