 Polls show that nearly 80% of respondents favor presidential impeachment
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 15:19
A person watches the news about President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration and lift of the emergency martial law on Dec. 4 at Seoul Station in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

A recent public opinion poll showed that nearly 80 percent of respondents favored impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol after the president's short-lived martial law on Dec. 3. 
 
According to a survey conducted by pollster Hangil Research, released on Wednesday, 76.1 percent of respondents supported impeachment, while 21.9 percent opposed it.  
 

Specifically, 72.6 percent strongly supported impeachment, 3.5 percent somewhat supported it, 5.3 percent somewhat opposed it and 16.6 percent strongly opposed it. The remaining 2.0 percent were unsure or did not respond.
 
By age group, people in their 30s showed the highest level of support at 85.4 percent, followed by those in their 40s and 50s at 82.9 percent and 82.8 percent, respectively. Support among those aged 18 to 29 stood at 73.7 percent, while 69.8 percent of those in their 60s and 59.6 percent of those aged 70 or older favored impeachment.
 
Regionally, support was highest in the Jeolla region at 93.5 percent, followed by the Chungcheong region at 79.2 percent, Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang at 76.7 percent, Incheon and Gyeonggi at 76.5 percent and Seoul at 72.1 percent. The traditionally conservative Daegu and North Gyeongsang also supported impeachment at 61.4 percent.
 
By political orientation, progressives showed the highest support at 89.7 percent, while 77 percent of moderates and 65.3 percent of conservatives were in favor.
 
The Hangil Research survey was conducted from Sunday to Monday on 1,000 people aged 18 or older residing nationwide. The response rate was 13.3 percent, and the margin of error was ±3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
 
President Yoon Suk Yeol makes a public apology in a televised address from the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul on Saturday. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

A similar survey conducted by Jowon C&I during the same period also showed high support for impeachment, with 75.1 percent in favor, 23.3 percent opposed with 1.6 percent unsure.
 
In terms of political ideology, 94.5 percent of progressives, 79.0 percent of moderates and 45.5 percent of conservatives supported impeachment.
 
By region, support rates were 82.2 percent in the Jeolla region, 77.35 percent in Gangwon and Jeju Island, 75.8 percent in Incheon and Gyeonggi, 75.2 percent in Seoul, 75.0 percent in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang, 70.8 percent in Daegu and North Gyeongsang and 69.5 percent in the Chungcheong region.
 
The Jowon C&I survey was conducted from Saturday to Monday with 2,002 people aged 18 or older nationwide with a response rate of 5.3 percent, and a margin of error of ±2.2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG
