Vote on second Yoon impeachment motion to be held on Saturday at 5 p.m.

A vote on the second impeachment bill against President Yoon Suk Yeol will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, the Democratic Party (DP) said Wednesday.“We have decided to reintroduce the impeachment motion today,” said Kang Yoo-jung, the DP’s floor spokesperson, to reporters after a general meeting of party lawmakers at the National Assembly on Wednesday. “The motion will be reported to the National Assembly tomorrow, and the vote will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday.”Last week, Yoon narrowly avoided impeachment as the motion against him was dismissed in the National Assembly following a walkout by most members of his People Power Party (PPP).More PPP lawmakers have said that they will participate in a second vote since.BY LIM JEONG-WON [ [email protected]