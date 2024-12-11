 Vote on second Yoon impeachment motion to be held on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Vote on second Yoon impeachment motion to be held on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 14:52 Updated: 11 Dec. 2024, 14:53
Lawmakers leave the main chamber of the National Assembly after National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik declared that the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol would not be held due to insufficient quorum at the plenary session on Saturday. [YONHAP]

Lawmakers leave the main chamber of the National Assembly after National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik declared that the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol would not be held due to insufficient quorum at the plenary session on Saturday. [YONHAP]

 
A vote on the second impeachment bill against President Yoon Suk Yeol will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, the Democratic Party (DP) said Wednesday.
 
“We have decided to reintroduce the impeachment motion today,” said Kang Yoo-jung, the DP’s floor spokesperson, to reporters after a general meeting of party lawmakers at the National Assembly on Wednesday. “The motion will be reported to the National Assembly tomorrow, and the vote will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday.”
 

Related Article

Last week, Yoon narrowly avoided impeachment as the motion against him was dismissed in the National Assembly following a walkout by most members of his People Power Party (PPP).
 
More PPP lawmakers have said that they will participate in a second vote since.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law vote impeachment

More in Politics

Presidential office refuses to cooperate with NOI raid, blocks entry into compound

Polls show that nearly 80% of respondents favor presidential impeachment

Vote on second Yoon impeachment motion to be held on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Culture Ministry finalizes 2025 budget to turn Korea into 'cultural powerhouse'

Prime Minister Han says he opposed martial law, apologizes for failing to stop it

Related Stories

‘Six minutes to text 108 lawmakers’: Netizens bombard politicians demanding Yoon’s impeachment

President Yoon's impeachment vote set for Saturday

The reversibility of the irreversible

Labor strikes seep across sectors on social unrest over presidential power grab

Prime minister urges Cabinet, officials to remain vigilant during martial law crisis
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)