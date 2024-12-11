 Seoul hosts 2024 K-Science and Technology Global Forum, welcoming global leaders in innovation
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 09:57
Lee Chang-yune, the 1st Vice Minister of Science and ICT speaks at a global conference held in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

A global forum on science and technology kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss ways to promote international cooperation in the field, Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT said.
 
The 2024 K-Science and Technology Global Forum opened with 200 officials from 73 countries and four international organizations in attendance, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
 

Global science experts are set to discuss AI, advanced biology, quantum and other cutting-edge technologies and examples of international cooperation in the areas.
 
In particular, Yann LeCun, the chief AI scientist at Meta Platforms, will deliver an opening speech on the development of AI.
 
The science ministry said it will devise its strategy to promote cooperation with global partners to advance its science and technology based on the discussions at the forum and announce it in the first half of next year.
 
"The science ministry will work to make Korea a global hub for science and technology by integrating all capabilities of the government, the private sector and diplomatic authorities," Science Minister Yoo Sang-im said.

Yonhap
