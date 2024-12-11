 Seoul is safe to visit despite political crisis, mayor assures international tourists
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Seoul is safe to visit despite political crisis, mayor assures international tourists

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 15:35
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks during an emergency economic meeting held with travel industry officials at the City Hall in central Seoul on Wednesday. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks during an emergency economic meeting held with travel industry officials at the City Hall in central Seoul on Wednesday. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

 
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Wednesday reassured the public and the international community that the capital remains a safe destination for foreign visitors despite the political turmoil that has gripped the country since President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
 

Related Article

 
Oh's remarks came during an emergency economic meeting with tourism industry officials at the City Hall in central Seoul.
 
“The world is asking us a question due to the recent political turmoil — is Seoul safe?” Oh said. 
 
“As the mayor of Seoul, my response is clear: Seoul is safe, so please rest assured and visit.”
 
Oh added that no incidents had occurred despite large-scale rallies in Gwanghwamun, downtown Seoul, and near the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, over the past few days.
 
“I believe this is thanks to the mature citizenship of our people, who prioritize safety, and the efforts of all related authorities, including the central and city governments,” he said.
 
The mayor further noted the ongoing crisis the tourism industry is facing, with some countries advising their citizens to avoid rallies and crowded places during their visit to Seoul, as well as international tourists canceling their trips to the city. 
 
In response, Oh announced plans to utilize the city’s emergency tourism support fund to mitigate the impact on the industry.
 
He also shared initiatives to distribute promotional videos highlighting Seoul’s safe travel environment and to collaborate with online travel companies to boost tourism.
 
“The concerns surrounding the tourism industry, already strained by the Covid-19 pandemic, cannot be taken lightly,” he said.
 
In addition to addressing tourism, Oh vowed to prioritize the daily lives of Seoul residents during a meeting with senior city officials held Monday, further advising them to maintain political neutrality in their duties.
 
“As the mayor of Seoul, I feel a deep responsibility to stabilize people’s lives,” he said. “City officials will exert every effort to ensure residents face no inconvenience in their daily routines.”

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags seoul oh se-hoon martial law tourism travel

More in Social Affairs

Seoul is safe to visit despite political crisis, mayor assures international tourists

Polls show that nearly 80% of respondents favor presidential impeachment

Air Force general seen playing mobile games with his shoes off during martial law probe

Seoul hosts 2024 K-Science and Technology Global Forum, welcoming global leaders in innovation

NCT light sticks become protest symbols as K-pop fans call for impeachment

Related Stories

Oh tells Vietnam the road to Seoul is 'reopened'

Seoul city's $35B budget to address birthrate, health and safety issues

Haste makes waste

Grand compromise is needed

Seoul to invest ￦48T to boost city's competitiveness and standing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)