Seoul is safe to visit despite political crisis, mayor assures international tourists
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 15:35
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Wednesday reassured the public and the international community that the capital remains a safe destination for foreign visitors despite the political turmoil that has gripped the country since President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
Oh's remarks came during an emergency economic meeting with tourism industry officials at the City Hall in central Seoul.
“The world is asking us a question due to the recent political turmoil — is Seoul safe?” Oh said.
“As the mayor of Seoul, my response is clear: Seoul is safe, so please rest assured and visit.”
Oh added that no incidents had occurred despite large-scale rallies in Gwanghwamun, downtown Seoul, and near the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, over the past few days.
“I believe this is thanks to the mature citizenship of our people, who prioritize safety, and the efforts of all related authorities, including the central and city governments,” he said.
The mayor further noted the ongoing crisis the tourism industry is facing, with some countries advising their citizens to avoid rallies and crowded places during their visit to Seoul, as well as international tourists canceling their trips to the city.
In response, Oh announced plans to utilize the city’s emergency tourism support fund to mitigate the impact on the industry.
He also shared initiatives to distribute promotional videos highlighting Seoul’s safe travel environment and to collaborate with online travel companies to boost tourism.
“The concerns surrounding the tourism industry, already strained by the Covid-19 pandemic, cannot be taken lightly,” he said.
In addition to addressing tourism, Oh vowed to prioritize the daily lives of Seoul residents during a meeting with senior city officials held Monday, further advising them to maintain political neutrality in their duties.
“As the mayor of Seoul, I feel a deep responsibility to stabilize people’s lives,” he said. “City officials will exert every effort to ensure residents face no inconvenience in their daily routines.”
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
