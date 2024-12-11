Singer Lee Seung-hwan to perform at impeachment rally on Friday
Singer Lee Seung-hwan will perform at the rally demanding President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on Friday near the National Assembly, according to the artist’s social media post on Tuesday.
“I will share a story of Lee Seung-hwan and his band going into action at a rally calling for Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment,” Lee said in his Instagram post.
Lee also shared a list of his hit songs, including "Dunk Shot” (1993), "As Much as the Love Spread in the World” (1991) and "God of Money” (2019), adding that he would adjust the lyrics of the songs so that they would be suitable for the current situation.
Lee hinted at his participation on Monday on Instagram, saying “I don’t need performance royalties, but I need minimum sound systems to perform at the rally.”
He also shared on the same day that he had donated 12.13 million won ($8,468) to civic groups organizing rallies for President Yoon's impeachment.
A vote on the second impeachment bill against President Yoon will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Last week, Yoon narrowly avoided impeachment as the motion against him was dismissed in the National Assembly following a walkout by most members of his People Power Party (PPP).
More PPP lawmakers have said that they will participate in the second vote since the first one was held.
