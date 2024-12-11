Train line connecting Paju to Seoul Station to open Dec. 28
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 18:02
The northern section of the GTX-A line, connecting Unjeong Central Station in Paju, Gyeonggi, to Seoul Station in central Seoul, is set to open on Dec. 28, slashing the hour-long car ride to around 20 minutes by train.
The opening of the new section comes six years after construction began in 2018. Unlike the line’s Suseo-Dongtan section that opened in March, the upcoming route was built with private investment, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Wednesday.
The 43-kilometer (26.7-mile) stretch includes five stations: Unjeong Central Station in Paju, Gyeonggi; Kintex Station in Goyang, Gyeonggi; Daegok Station in Goyang, Gyeonggi; Yeonsinnae Station in Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul; and Seoul Station in Jung District, central Seoul.
Traveling this route using public transportation, such as buses or subways, currently requires over 90 minutes including transfers. Even driving can take more than an hour during rush hours.
But the opening of the latest GTX-A line section will reduce commuting time significantly to 22 minutes, with trains running at six-minute intervals. The number of daily trains on the Suseo-Dongtan section will also increase from 52 to 60.
Fares for the new section are expected to be approximately 5,000 won ($3.50) for one way, considering that the fare for the shorter Suseo to Dongtan section is 4,450 won. Final details of the train operation, including fares, will be announced next week, according to Seo Jeong-kwan, head of the GTX construction division at the Transport Ministry.
“The opening of the GTX is expected to receive positive responses, as there is higher demand from commuters traveling to Seoul Station from Unjeong city than there is for Gangnam area,” a railroad industry expert said.
The GTX-A line's Suseo-Dongtan section initially saw significantly fewer passengers than expected following its opening, but the ridership has since grown to about 60 percent of the expected number.
The remaining section of the GTX-A line, which will connect Suseo to Samsung Station, is expected to open in 2028 when the Seoul Metropolitan Government's transit terminal center project at Samsung Station finishes construction.
A ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Unjeong Central–Seoul Station section, along with a test ride, will be held on Dec. 27.
“The launch of GTX-A’s northern routes will greatly improve transportation convenience for residents in the northwestern part of the Seoul metropolitan area,” said Baek Won-kug, vice minister for the Transport Ministry.
BY KANG KAB-SAENG, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)