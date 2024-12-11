Today's fortune: Dec. 11, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1936: Be cautious to avoid injuries.1948: Be wary of overly friendly people.1960: Don’t be swayed by emotions.1972: Distinguish between public and private matters.1984: Avoid making or accepting favors.1996: Plans may not always align with reality.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: conflictingLucky direction: west1937: Aches and pains come with age.1949: Don’t be stingy when spending on yourself.1961: Be careful not to be betrayed by someone you trust.1973: Avoid starting new things.1985: Do not place trust or expectations on others.1997: Your greatest enemy is yourself.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: south1938: You may be treated well or enjoy good food.1950: Something may bring you joy and laughter.1962: Today is always the best day — live in the moment.1974: Hope may arise, making the day exciting.1986: Luck may be on your side.1998: Small but certain happiness awaits.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: goodLucky direction: south1939: You may find someone or something appealing.1951: Both options may seem equally good to you.1963: Treat your spouse kindly.1975: Expect mutual warmth and care in your relationships.1987: Live a life filled with love and gratitude.1999: Relationships with the opposite gender may improve.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: encounteringLucky direction: north1940: Adapt to the times and live accordingly.1952: Let go of past events and move forward.1964: Consider a warm soak or half-body bath.1976: Drink warm tea or water frequently.1988: Being overly rigid may lead to problems.2000: Not particularly good or bad.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: west1941: Focus on giving rather than receiving.1953: You may offer advice or assistance to someone.1965: Share your wisdom with others.1977: Build cooperative, mutually beneficial relationships.1989: There may be unexpected expenses.2001: Avoid becoming too attached to someone.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: east1942: Familiar things often bring the most comfort.1954: Reminisce about the old days and share stories.1966: Doing something is better than doing nothing.1978: Try refreshing your mindset.1990: Build confidence but remain humble.2002: Trust and follow your parents’ advice.Wealth: averageHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: east1943: The more responsibilities you have, the less peace you’ll find.1955: Strike a balance between opposing sides.1967: Avoid causing unnecessary noise or disturbances.1979: Stay in the background and avoid drawing attention.1991: Overly abrasive behavior may attract criticism.2003: Relationship troubles may weigh on your mind.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1944: Adapt with what you have.1956: While the process may be challenging, the outcome looks promising.1968: Gather allies and build your support system.1980: Your influence or responsibilities may expand.1992: You are the center of attention.2004: Cherish friendships and enjoy time with friends.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1945: Expect a delightful and refreshing day.1957: Don’t procrastinate — act on your plans.1969: Opportunities to earn money or gain useful information may arise.1981: Show your abilities and improve your reputation.1993: Gains are likely to outweigh losses.2005: You may enjoy good food today.Wealth: excellentHealth: robustLove: unifyingLucky direction: northwest1946: Embrace the wisdom of understanding destiny.1958: Follow your heart without hesitation.1970: Two is better than one, and three is even better.1982: Aim for growth through harmony and collaboration.1994: You may receive support from both superiors and peers.2006: You are the main character.Wealth: expensesHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1935: Stay detached from worldly affairs.1947: Avoid being swayed by emotions.1959: Let go of regrets over things that can’t work out.1971: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.1983: Respect boundaries.1995: Keep your thoughts to yourself.2007: Overcome your inner struggles.