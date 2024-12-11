Today's fortune: Dec. 11, 2024
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 (Nov. 11 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1936: Be cautious to avoid injuries.
1948: Be wary of overly friendly people.
1960: Don’t be swayed by emotions.
1972: Distinguish between public and private matters.
1984: Avoid making or accepting favors.
1996: Plans may not always align with reality.
Ox
Wealth: spending
Health: average
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: west
1937: Aches and pains come with age.
1949: Don’t be stingy when spending on yourself.
1961: Be careful not to be betrayed by someone you trust.
1973: Avoid starting new things.
1985: Do not place trust or expectations on others.
1997: Your greatest enemy is yourself.
Tiger
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: south
1938: You may be treated well or enjoy good food.
1950: Something may bring you joy and laughter.
1962: Today is always the best day — live in the moment.
1974: Hope may arise, making the day exciting.
1986: Luck may be on your side.
1998: Small but certain happiness awaits.
Rabbit
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: good
Lucky direction: south
1939: You may find someone or something appealing.
1951: Both options may seem equally good to you.
1963: Treat your spouse kindly.
1975: Expect mutual warmth and care in your relationships.
1987: Live a life filled with love and gratitude.
1999: Relationships with the opposite gender may improve.
Dragon
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: north
1940: Adapt to the times and live accordingly.
1952: Let go of past events and move forward.
1964: Consider a warm soak or half-body bath.
1976: Drink warm tea or water frequently.
1988: Being overly rigid may lead to problems.
2000: Not particularly good or bad.
Snake
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: giving
Lucky direction: west
1941: Focus on giving rather than receiving.
1953: You may offer advice or assistance to someone.
1965: Share your wisdom with others.
1977: Build cooperative, mutually beneficial relationships.
1989: There may be unexpected expenses.
2001: Avoid becoming too attached to someone.
Horse
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: giving
Lucky direction: east
1942: Familiar things often bring the most comfort.
1954: Reminisce about the old days and share stories.
1966: Doing something is better than doing nothing.
1978: Try refreshing your mindset.
1990: Build confidence but remain humble.
2002: Trust and follow your parents’ advice.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: cautious
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: east
1943: The more responsibilities you have, the less peace you’ll find.
1955: Strike a balance between opposing sides.
1967: Avoid causing unnecessary noise or disturbances.
1979: Stay in the background and avoid drawing attention.
1991: Overly abrasive behavior may attract criticism.
2003: Relationship troubles may weigh on your mind.
Monkey
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1944: Adapt with what you have.
1956: While the process may be challenging, the outcome looks promising.
1968: Gather allies and build your support system.
1980: Your influence or responsibilities may expand.
1992: You are the center of attention.
2004: Cherish friendships and enjoy time with friends.
Rooster
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
1945: Expect a delightful and refreshing day.
1957: Don’t procrastinate — act on your plans.
1969: Opportunities to earn money or gain useful information may arise.
1981: Show your abilities and improve your reputation.
1993: Gains are likely to outweigh losses.
2005: You may enjoy good food today.
Dog
Wealth: excellent
Health: robust
Love: unifying
Lucky direction: northwest
1946: Embrace the wisdom of understanding destiny.
1958: Follow your heart without hesitation.
1970: Two is better than one, and three is even better.
1982: Aim for growth through harmony and collaboration.
1994: You may receive support from both superiors and peers.
2006: You are the main character.
Pig
Wealth: expenses
Health: cautious
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1935: Stay detached from worldly affairs.
1947: Avoid being swayed by emotions.
1959: Let go of regrets over things that can’t work out.
1971: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
1983: Respect boundaries.
1995: Keep your thoughts to yourself.
2007: Overcome your inner struggles.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)