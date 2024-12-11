 TGL tees up with Samsung for displays at custom-built SoFi center
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Golf

print dictionary print

TGL tees up with Samsung for displays at custom-built SoFi center

Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 14:38
 
Samsung has been appointed as an official screen partner for the new TGL golf tournament set to tee off in January next year, the league announced Monday.  
 

Related Article

 
The TGL is a league driven by executive Mike McCarley and pro golfers Tigers Woods and Rory McIlory in partnership with the PGA Tour that pits teams of golfers against each other on a hybrid course in Palm Beach, Florida that combines advanced screen golf with a real-life short game.  
 
The TGL’s custom-built SoFi center will use Samsung’s commercial-grade LED displays during TGL matches to bring the “highest quality screen experience for fans.”  
 
“TGL is redefining the sport of golf, combining high-energy entertainment with state-of-the-art technology to bring fans closer to the action — from screen to green,” said David Phelps, Head of the Display Division of Samsung Electronics America. “Samsung displays play a key role in amplifying excitement among spectators of the sport, turning every TGL match into a dynamic spectacle, comparable to other arena-based, team sports events.”  
 
Samsung LED displays will also be used throughout the SoFi center for its marquee outdoor video wall, field of play video boards, field of play ribbon boards and even team benches.
 
The partnership with Samsung marks another sponsor deal with a Korean company after Genesis.  
 
The TGL will feature an entirely new team-based format, in which a total of six teams — Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf. Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and Bay Golf Club — consisting of four golfers compete for two hours a week. 
 
Tom Kim will be competing in the inaugural TGL as the only Korean golfer as a member of the Jupiter Links Golf Club alongside Woods, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner.  
 
Tom Kim plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on Dec. 5, in Nassau, Bahamas. [AFP/YONHAP]

Tom Kim plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on Dec. 5, in Nassau, Bahamas. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
The 2025 season will tee off on Jan. 7 next year with New York Golf Club facing Bay Golf Club, followed by Kim’s Jupiter Links playing Los Angeles with Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose on Jan. 21.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Samsung TGL Tom Kim PGA

More in Golf

TGL tees up with Samsung for displays at custom-built SoFi center

Korean golfer once banned for playing wrong ball earns LPGA Tour card

Five Korean golfers to vie for a LIV Golf ticket

Kevin Yu gives back to kids with maiden junior golf camp

Tom Kim takes away 'a lot of positives' from runner-up finish at Hero World Challenge

Related Stories

JTBC gets rights to new Tiger Woods-backed golf league

Tom Kim gets messy as Cole takes early lead at PGA Championship

Tom Kim dreams of golf history at Tour Championship

Tom Kim shines the brightest for Asian golf in 2023

Tom Kim ready to test major pedigree at PGA Championship
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)