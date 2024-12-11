TGL tees up with Samsung for displays at custom-built SoFi center
Published: 11 Dec. 2024, 14:38
-
PAIK JI-HWAN
Samsung has been appointed as an official screen partner for the new TGL golf tournament set to tee off in January next year, the league announced Monday.
The TGL is a league driven by executive Mike McCarley and pro golfers Tigers Woods and Rory McIlory in partnership with the PGA Tour that pits teams of golfers against each other on a hybrid course in Palm Beach, Florida that combines advanced screen golf with a real-life short game.
The TGL’s custom-built SoFi center will use Samsung’s commercial-grade LED displays during TGL matches to bring the “highest quality screen experience for fans.”
“TGL is redefining the sport of golf, combining high-energy entertainment with state-of-the-art technology to bring fans closer to the action — from screen to green,” said David Phelps, Head of the Display Division of Samsung Electronics America. “Samsung displays play a key role in amplifying excitement among spectators of the sport, turning every TGL match into a dynamic spectacle, comparable to other arena-based, team sports events.”
Samsung LED displays will also be used throughout the SoFi center for its marquee outdoor video wall, field of play video boards, field of play ribbon boards and even team benches.
The partnership with Samsung marks another sponsor deal with a Korean company after Genesis.
The TGL will feature an entirely new team-based format, in which a total of six teams — Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf. Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and Bay Golf Club — consisting of four golfers compete for two hours a week.
Tom Kim will be competing in the inaugural TGL as the only Korean golfer as a member of the Jupiter Links Golf Club alongside Woods, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner.
The 2025 season will tee off on Jan. 7 next year with New York Golf Club facing Bay Golf Club, followed by Kim’s Jupiter Links playing Los Angeles with Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose on Jan. 21.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
