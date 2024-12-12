 Czech official confident nuclear deal will stay on track despite Korea's political uncertainty
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Czech official confident nuclear deal will stay on track despite Korea's political uncertainty

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 11:22 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 13:30
Tomas Ehler, acting director general for nuclear energy at the Czech Republic's industry ministry, speaks during an interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul on Nov. 28. [YONHAP]

Tomas Ehler, acting director general for nuclear energy at the Czech Republic's industry ministry, speaks during an interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul on Nov. 28. [YONHAP]

 
Prague does "not anticipate" any delays in finalizing negotiations with Korea's nuclear power company for its nuclear power plant construction project due to the political situation in Seoul, a senior Czech official said Thursday.
 
A Korean consortium, led by the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), was selected as the preferred bidder in July to build two reactors at the Czech Republic's Dukovany power plant.
 

Related Article

 
"We do not anticipate a delay in finalizing the contract or progressing with the project," Tomas Ehler, acting director-general for nuclear energy at the Czech industry ministry, told Yonhap News Agency in an email.
 
The Czech official was responding to questions on whether President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law declaration last week may affect the negotiations.
 
"The Czech side is closely monitoring the situation, with Czech representatives maintaining regular contact with counterparts from the Republic of Korea and KHNP," he added, referring to South Korea by its official name.
 
While meeting with Yonhap News during his visit to Seoul late last month, Ehler said the negotiations were "on track" for the signing of a final contract scheduled for March.
 
Ehler reaffirmed the sides are moving toward signing an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract as planned.
 
"Negotiations between the investor's team and KHNP, as the preferred supplier, are progressing as planned, focusing on technical and commercial aspects, with the aim of signing the EPC contract as scheduled in March 2025," he said.
 
If finalized, the deal, estimated at 24 trillion won ($16.7 billion), would mark Korea's first overseas nuclear power plant project since 2009, when KHNP won the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant contract in the United Arab Emirates.

Yonhap
tags Korea Prague Czech Republic KHNP

More in Economy

Czech official confident nuclear deal will stay on track despite Korea's political uncertainty

Bank of Korea injects $9.7 billion to stabilize economy amid political unrest

Parliament cuts budget for Korea's gas field development initiative

Trade minister vows support for foreign companies during political turmoil

Korea adds more than 120,000 jobs in November, slightly up from October

Related Stories

Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power submits bid for Czech reactor

Czech antitrust watchdog rejects complaints from Westinghouse and EDF over KHNP nuclear bid

KHNP submits final bid for Czech power plant project

Korea's winning power plant bid was 'complex issue,' Czech minister says

KHNP chief refutes claims that Czech nuclear plant project bad for Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)