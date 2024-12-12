 Cake walk: Shinsegae, Line release Maltese and Retriever desserts
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 17:44
Models introduce special Christmas cakes in a collaboration between Shinsegae Food and Line's popular Maltese and Retriever characters. [SHINSEGAE DEPARTMENT STORE]

The cakes start at under 10,000 won ($7), enabling everyone to enjoy a delicious treat for the holidays. The desserts can be purchased at Shinsegae Department Stores' Boulangerie and the E-Bakery corner at Emart.
