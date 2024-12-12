Cake walk: Shinsegae, Line release Maltese and Retriever desserts

Models introduce special Christmas cakes in a collaboration between Shinsegae Food and Line's popular Maltese and Retriever characters.The cakes start at under 10,000 won ($7), enabling everyone to enjoy a delicious treat for the holidays. The desserts can be purchased at Shinsegae Department Stores' Boulangerie and the E-Bakery corner at Emart.