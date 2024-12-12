 Hyosung TNC to acquire gas affiliate Hyosung Chemical for $642 million
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyosung TNC to acquire gas affiliate Hyosung Chemical for $642 million

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 17:59 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 18:51
Hyosung's headquarters in Seoul [HYOSUNG TNC]

Hyosung's headquarters in Seoul [HYOSUNG TNC]

 
Hyosung TNC will acquire Hyosung Chemical's specialty gas business for 920 billion won ($642.5 million), the chemical fiber affiliate said Thursday.
 
Hyosung TNC, which currently derives a large portion of its earnings from the manufacturing of spandex, intends to diversify its portfolio in response to uncertain market conditions and projected growth in the semiconductor sector, the company said. The acquisition is pending approval at a shareholder meeting scheduled for Jan. 23; the company aims to establish a separate subsidiary to complete the deal by the end of that month.
 
The company first received an acquisition proposal from Hyosung Chemical last month. Its board determined in a meeting on Thursday that the affiliate “holds potential as a future growth driver,” Hyosung TNC said.

Related Article

The price of the deal was set based on an “external evaluation.” Hyosung TNC plans to fund the purchase using liquid assets such as accounts receivable.
 
Hyosung Chemical’s specialty gas division produces nitrogen trifluoride (NF3), a gas used to clean residue from the production of chips and displays. The company's gas production capacity, including NF3, reaches 8,000 tons annually. 
 
Hyosung TNC plans to reduce NF3's sales share, which currently stands at 80 percent, to 50 percent by 2029, as well as to develop new products and expand the divisions specialty gas portfolio to 20 materials.   
 
“Through continued investment in the specialty gas business, Hyosung TNC aims to evolve from a fiber-focused company into a leader in high-value materials and industrial innovation,” said Hyosung TNC CEO Kim Chi-hyung in a statement.   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags Hyosung Hyosung TNC

More in Industry

Samsung executives to hammer out Galaxy S25 plans at upcoming global meeting

Hyosung TNC to acquire gas affiliate Hyosung Chemical for $642 million

Hyundai Motor, BAIC to invest $1.1 billion in Chinese arm

SPC chairman Hur Young-in cleared of tax evasion scheme

Cake walk: Shinsegae, Line release Maltese and Retriever desserts

Related Stories

Hyosung Chemical cancels M&A deal as struggling Samsung pulls orders

Hyosung TNC cranks up spandex production in Turkey

Spandex demand stretches profits at Hyosung TNC

Hyosung Heavy Industries gets ESS deal from U.K.

Vietnamese prime minister greenlights $4 billion Hyosung investment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)