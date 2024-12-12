Korean Air will begin to offer extra legroom for a fee
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 14:47 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 16:30
Korean Air will now charge additional fees for domestic flight economy seats with extra legroom and front-row seats starting Saturday. Previously, seat selection on domestic flights did not incur a fee.
With the change of policy, seats with extra legroom, including exit row seats, will incur an additional fee of 15,000 won ($10.50), while seats that are located at the front of the aircraft — dubbed Preferred Seats — are priced at 10,000 won.
Both seat options will also come with priority handling of checked baggage, according to Korean Air on Thursday.
Economy seats that are not labeled extra legroom or preferred will be offered at no extra charge.
The airline has been charging additional fees for extra legroom or front-row seats on its international flights since 2021, depending on the ticket’s booking class. While tickets under booking class Y, B and M can choose extra legroom and front row seats for no extra charge, other booking classes require a $30 to $150 fee depending on the length of the flight.
