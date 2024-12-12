 Korean Air will begin to offer extra legroom for a fee
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korean Air will begin to offer extra legroom for a fee

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 14:47 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 16:30
Korean Air will charge additional fees for domestic flight economy seats with extra legroom and front-row seats. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Korean Air will charge additional fees for domestic flight economy seats with extra legroom and front-row seats. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Korean Air will now charge additional fees for domestic flight economy seats with extra legroom and front-row seats starting Saturday. Previously, seat selection on domestic flights did not incur a fee.
 
With the change of policy, seats with extra legroom, including exit row seats, will incur an additional fee of 15,000 won ($10.50), while seats that are located at the front of the aircraft — dubbed Preferred Seats — are priced at 10,000 won.
 

Related Article

 
Both seat options will also come with priority handling of checked baggage, according to Korean Air on Thursday.
 
Economy seats that are not labeled extra legroom or preferred will be offered at no extra charge.
 
The airline has been charging additional fees for extra legroom or front-row seats on its international flights since 2021, depending on the ticket’s booking class. While tickets under booking class Y, B and M can choose extra legroom and front row seats for no extra charge, other booking classes require a $30 to $150 fee depending on the length of the flight.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Korean Air economy

More in Industry

Now departing for a merged airline: What's next for Korean Air, Asiana

GC Biopharma to acquire blood bank operator ABO Holdings for $96 million

Korean Air will begin to offer extra legroom for a fee

7-Eleven's venture into instant pizza paying off, insiders say

New art pieces on display in Incheon Airport's terminal 2

Related Stories

Korean Air announces activities to support Busan's bid to host World Expo

300 Korean Air passengers stranded in London for 21 hours

Korean Air flight turns back due to landing gear issues

Korean economy to grow slower than expected this year: Think tank

Korean Air unveils newly renovated operations center in Seoul
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)