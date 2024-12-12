 SM Entertainment partners with MBC to create naevis content
SM Entertainment partners with MBC to create naevis content

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 17:32 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 17:32
SM Entertainment's virtual idol naevis [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

SM Entertainment and television broadcaster MBC signed an agreement to cooperate on creating new content for the K-pop agency's virtual singer, naevis, the two companies said Thursday.
 
The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at an agreement ceremony held on Wednesday at MBC headquarters in Sangam-dong, western Seoul. The ceremony was attended by SM Entertainment’s co-CEO Tak Young-jun; MBC’s CEO Ahn Hyung-Joon; SM Entertainment's Chief Creative Officer Park Joon-young; Jeon Jin-soo, head of MBC's reality show department; and Roh Shi-yong, head of MBC's virtual content business.


The two companies will co-develop new content using naevis's intellectual property (IP), such as having naevis perform on MBC’s weekly music program “Show! Music Core” (2005-).
 
MBC’s CEO Ahn Hyung-Joon, left, and SM Entertainment’s co-CEO Tak Young-jun [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

“This is the initial step for both companies to forge a shared future. We aim to generate synergy in the content sector, as virtual reality content like naevis has become central to our efforts,” said SM Entertainment’s co-CEO Tak.
 
“We are looking forward to collaborating with SM Entertainment to create a sustainable environment for virtual reality content and pursue further growth in the field,” said MBC’s CEO Ahn.
 
Virtual artist naevis made its debut with the single “Done” on Sept. 10. SM Entertainment describes naevis as a “flexible character that uses hyperreal visual effects technology."
 
SM Entertainment aims to broaden the artist’s IP through webtoons, games, merchandise and brand partnerships.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
