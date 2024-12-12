Samsung executives to hammer out Galaxy S25 plans at upcoming global meeting

Samsung Electronics will hold executive-level meetings next week to discuss business plans for next year, industry sources said Thursday.The global strategy meeting for the company's electronics products business will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by the semiconductor division's meeting Thursday, according to the sources.At the biannual event, Samsung Electronics' executives share current issues by sector and region and discuss next year's business goals and sales strategies.Key agenda items this year will include strategies to address current challenges and marketing plans for flagship products, including the upcoming Galaxy S25 smartphone.CEO and Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee, who leads the electronics business, and Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun, in charge of the semiconductor division, will preside over the respective meetings.Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong is not expected to attend the meetings, the sources added.Yonhap