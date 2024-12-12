Samsung ventures into AI PC frontier with Galaxy Book 5 Pro
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 17:37 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 19:11
- LEE JAE-LIM
Samsung Electronics is tapping into the growing market of AI-mounted PCs with its latest Galaxy Book 5 Pro, equipped with features powered by Intel and Microsoft.
The Galaxy Book 5 Pro incorporates Galaxy AI functions previously available in Samsung’s smartphone series, with the software capabilities of Microsoft’s Copilot+PC to be updated sometime next year.
Powered by Intel’s second generation of Core Ultra processors, it supports up to 47 trillion operations per second.
It is the first time the Galaxy Book series features Samsung’s AI Select function, which is a PC adaptation of Galaxy AI’s Circle to Search that allows users to quickly search images or text by simply drawing a circle or dragging the information around the touch screen, eliminating the need to type out search queries, designed to enhance convenience during web browsing and online shopping.
The AI can recognize the text within images, interpret unstructured data such as handwritten notes and activate links by circling QR codes on the screen, without the need for additional devices.
Real-time translation features are not directly available on the latest PCs, as the AI tools are proprietary and differ from the Galaxy AI capabilities on smartphones that were developed in partnership with Google.
If a user wishes to utilize the translation function, they need to turn on the Phone Link feature to connect their smartphone with the PC.
The device also supports AI Upscaling and Photo Remaster features, allowing users to replace low-resolution or gritty photos with high-quality images. Samsung and Intel are pushing the AI label across their product lineup under the slogan “AI for All.”
“It reminds me of the early 2000s when Intel first introduced laptops equipped with Wi-Fi as part of the Centrino platform,” said Baek Nam-ki, vice president of Intel Korea’s Samsung business division, in a press event held in Samsung’s Seocho store in southern Seoul. “It took about two years after its launch in the market to be fully embraced, although today it’s unimaginable to think of a laptop without Wi-Fi.”
Baek anticipated that the maturity of AI PCs will come even faster.
The price tag was not released by the company as of yet, citing “an unstable external environment and climbing exchange rates.”
The model comes in two sizes — 14 inches or 16 inches — and two colors, gray or silver, which will be released domestically on Jan. 2.
