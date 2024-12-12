Santa Claus is coming to Lotte Tower
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 17:36
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Santa Claus came to spread holiday cheer at the “Lotte Christmas Market” at Lotte World Mall in southern Seoul on Thursday.
Lotte has brought over the “Official Santa Claus of Finland” to hear children's Christmas wishes and take photos at 15 branches through next Tuesday. The company ProSanta, based in the uppermost wintry reaches of Finland, dispatches Santa to events around the world during the holiday season, along with Santa's helpers, who can communicate with people from all over the globe.
