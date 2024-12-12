Modu Art Space opens inaugural exhibition featuring disabled artists
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 16:09 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 16:40
Modu Art Space opened its inaugural exhibition fostering artistic exchange between disabled and nondisabled artists on Thursday.
Dubbed "Sensing Difference," the exhibition is jointly held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Disability Arts & Culture Center at the newly opened exhibition hall in Jung District, central Seoul.
The event will run through Feb. 7 next year.
The opening ceremony was attended by 60 personnel including the Culture Ministry's First Vice Minister Yong Ho-seong, artist Kang Seung-tak and Bae Eun-joo, the chief of the Federation of Disability Culture and Arts Associations of Korea.
As part of the Culture Ministry’s initiative to promote exhibitions featuring the works of artists with disabilities, the event will display art pieces created by four disabled artists and two nondisabled artists.
The event will showcase some AI-generated art pieces as well.
The art space will provide various areas for artists to collaborate on projects and engage in discussions about their work, and it will provide discounts to organizations that support disabled artists, according to the Culture Ministry.
“I hope artists and visitors will be able to experience the transformative power of art that transcends physical disabilities," said the Culture Ministry's First Vice Minister Yong Ho-seong.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
