 Seoul's Craft Trend Fair finds extraordinary in the ordinary
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Arts & Design

print dictionary print

Seoul's Craft Trend Fair finds extraordinary in the ordinary

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 15:51
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Installation view of the Korea Heritage Service and Korea Heritage Agency's booth at Craft Trend Fair 2024 [SHIN MIN-HEE]

Installation view of the Korea Heritage Service and Korea Heritage Agency's booth at Craft Trend Fair 2024 [SHIN MIN-HEE]

 
The annual Craft Trend Fair, in its 19th edition, returned with some tweaks following a slight hiatus from its usual sequence last year.
 
The nation’s largest craft fair, hosted and organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Craft and Design Foundation (KCDF), kicked off Thursday at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. It continues until Sunday.
 

Related Article

Crafts by Lee Eun-bum on view at Craft Trend Fair 2024 [SHIN MIN-HEE]

Crafts by Lee Eun-bum on view at Craft Trend Fair 2024 [SHIN MIN-HEE]

 
This year's theme, “Extraordinary Objects,” aims to highlight the value of craft items used in everyday life, such as ceramics, clothing, leather goods, furniture, accessories and kitchenware.
 
“You may think that an object’s value is determined according to its price or brand, but true value is found in objects that we feel personally attached to,” Kang Jae-young, artistic director for this year’s fair, said during a news conference on Thursday.
 
Last year's fair lacked an artistic director altogether, opting instead to offer an archival exhibition reflecting on the event's history. This year, however, the artistic director is back — with an expanded role. Where previous holders of the post have curated only the fair's main exhibition, Kang is now organizing the entire thing. 
 
Crafts made in collaboration with Meego Craft, Lee Soon-jae and bamboo craft masters based in Damyang County, South Jeolla, on view at Craft Trend Fair 2024 [SHIN MIN-HEE]

Crafts made in collaboration with Meego Craft, Lee Soon-jae and bamboo craft masters based in Damyang County, South Jeolla, on view at Craft Trend Fair 2024 [SHIN MIN-HEE]

Crafts by Kim Yeon-jin, Lee Tae-hoon and Studio Chacha on view at Craft Trend Fair 2024 [SHIN MIN-HEE]

Crafts by Kim Yeon-jin, Lee Tae-hoon and Studio Chacha on view at Craft Trend Fair 2024 [SHIN MIN-HEE]

 
The main exhibition explores the “lines” in crafts from an aesthetic point of view. From the curves of the traditional moon jar to the intricate patterns in najeon chilgi (lacquerware inlaid with mother-of-pearl) boxes, such lines were inspired by nature and represent the essence of Korean crafts.
 
Kang's team selected the roster of 280 participants — which includes craftspeople, studios, galleries and businesses — through a “highly competitive” evaluation, the director said. 
 
Among these booths is a new section highlighting emerging craftspeople, debuting with 93 participants who tend to be more “experimental” in their work, Kang said. On display are Baek Jae-won’s stainless steel body chains, Leeyoungjoo ceramic’s pottery with surfaces reminiscent of human muscles and No Su-yeon’s distorted hanji (traditional Korean mulberry paper) accessories.
 
Crafts by Kwak Chul-an on view at Craft Trend Fair 2024 [SHIN MIN-HEE]

Crafts by Kwak Chul-an on view at Craft Trend Fair 2024 [SHIN MIN-HEE]

 
The fair also saw a comeback of an old section, the International Guest Pavilion, which was last featured before the pandemic and includes booths from overseas craft studios and organizations with the aim of fostering cultural exchange. Six organizations from Italy, Japan, Myanmar and Taiwan have set up booths, including the Homo Faber online crafts guide managed by the Geneva-based Michelangelo Foundation, Marunuma Art Park in Saitama, Japan, and the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute.
 
The Craft Trend Fair 2024 is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the official website.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags craft trend fair coex kcdf

More in Arts & Design

Modu Art Space opens inaugural exhibition featuring disabled artists

Seoul's Craft Trend Fair finds extraordinary in the ordinary

Culture Ministry finalizes 2025 budget to turn Korea into 'cultural powerhouse'

Craft Prize 2024 announces winners, ceremony to take place at Craft Trend Fair

Inked in history: MMCA, China's national museum collaborate on sumuk art exhibition

Related Stories

Seoul Craft and Art Center CUBE showcases works of 10 artists at Craft Trend Fair

'Every Shape, Every Color'

Craft Trend Fair in Seoul looks to the past for inspiration for the future

Craft Prize 2024 announces winners, ceremony to take place at Craft Trend Fair

Designer Teo Yang stresses necessity of crafts in the 21st century

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)