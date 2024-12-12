 Solbi kicks off duo exhibition with Yoon Wee-dong
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Arts & Design

print dictionary print

Solbi kicks off duo exhibition with Yoon Wee-dong

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 19:11
Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, also known as Solbi, poses for a photo [JIAN CASTLE]

Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, also known as Solbi, poses for a photo [JIAN CASTLE]

 
Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, also known as Solbi, kicked off a duo exhibition along with Yoon Wee-dong on Thursday at the gallery Banditrazos in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul.
 
Titled “Endure: gyeondida [Korean word for endure],” the exhibition will “deliver messages of how hope is interpreted and spread differently by the two artists.” The event will run through Jan. 14.
 

Related Article

 
The exhibition will feature 44 art pieces created by Kwon, including “Humming Letter” and the “Apple” artwork series. Notably, “Humming Letter” will "illustrate the natural hum that releases the intense emotions generated while enjoying nature surrounding us."
 
Yoon, influenced by Kwon’s “Apple” art series inspired by the malicious comments she receives as a nonprofessional artist, teamed up with Kwon on a piece conveying the theme of "facing criticism while seeking peace and purification.”
 
Kwon Ji-an's art piece “Humming Letter” [JIAN CASTLE]

Kwon Ji-an's art piece “Humming Letter” [JIAN CASTLE]

 
“I depicted the delicate boundary between being and not being, one hue and another, as well as idea and abstraction,” said Kwon.
 
“I hope the audience will endlessly appreciate the vibrant essence of water, trees, flowers and wind portrayed in the landscape, which represent the living entities that coexist with us.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Kown Ji-an Solbi

More in Arts & Design

Solbi kicks off duo exhibition with Yoon Wee-dong

Modu Art Space opens inaugural exhibition featuring disabled artists

Seoul's Craft Trend Fair finds extraordinary in the ordinary

Culture Ministry finalizes 2025 budget to turn Korea into 'cultural powerhouse'

Craft Prize 2024 announces winners, ceremony to take place at Craft Trend Fair

Related Stories

Solbi releases single incorporated into her installation 'Just a Cake-Angel'

Singer Solbi to sell her artwork in online auction

Solbi and the apple

[CELEB] BOL4 reminisces on college memories in 'Seoul'

가수 겸 화가인 ‘아트테이너’전시, 온라인 폭력과 기후변화를 다루다
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)