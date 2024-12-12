Solbi kicks off duo exhibition with Yoon Wee-dong
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 19:11
Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, also known as Solbi, kicked off a duo exhibition along with Yoon Wee-dong on Thursday at the gallery Banditrazos in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul.
Titled “Endure: gyeondida [Korean word for endure],” the exhibition will “deliver messages of how hope is interpreted and spread differently by the two artists.” The event will run through Jan. 14.
The exhibition will feature 44 art pieces created by Kwon, including “Humming Letter” and the “Apple” artwork series. Notably, “Humming Letter” will "illustrate the natural hum that releases the intense emotions generated while enjoying nature surrounding us."
Yoon, influenced by Kwon’s “Apple” art series inspired by the malicious comments she receives as a nonprofessional artist, teamed up with Kwon on a piece conveying the theme of "facing criticism while seeking peace and purification.”
“I depicted the delicate boundary between being and not being, one hue and another, as well as idea and abstraction,” said Kwon.
“I hope the audience will endlessly appreciate the vibrant essence of water, trees, flowers and wind portrayed in the landscape, which represent the living entities that coexist with us.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
